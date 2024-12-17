Marvel Studios is breaking its own rules for the release of its final show of 2024.

What If...? Season 3 may be the animated series final chapter, but fans should note it's going out with a bang due to the inclusion of X-Men's Storm (but with a new name?) and the presence of a significant, big-screen Spider-Man villain.

But in addition to dropping each of its eight episodes daily until December 29, Season 3 of What If...? is making Marvel Studios history with its surprising Disney+ release date.

Disney+

When What If...? Season 3 premieres on December 22, it will be the first time Marvel Studios has ever released a project on a Sunday within the U.S.

With the exception of Spider-Man: Far From Home's Tuesday debut, all MCU movies to date have released on Fridays (with Thursday night previews).

As for Disney+ projects, MCU series have typically followed an established pattern with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier releasing on Fridays.

Then, true to the character, Loki rewrote the rules with Wednesday Disney+ releases, establishing a new pattern for most MCU Disney+ shows until Secret Invasion.

Recent Marvel Studios series have shown the studio and the streamer's willingness to mix things up.

For instance, Loki Season 2 (in a last-minute release date change) premiered on a Thursday, What If...? Season 2 began on a Friday, and Echo released all of its five episodes on a Tuesday.

Finally, the last MCU Disney+ series, Agatha, began on a Wednesday.

But a Sunday premiere is something we haven't seen from Marvel Studios either in theaters or on Disney+ until now.

What If...?'s Release Explained & Will It Work?

This isn't the first time What If...? has dramatically experimented with Marvel Studios and Disney+'s release model.

In 2023, Season 2 of What If...? was the first series to utilize a daily release schedule with its first episode also dropping on December 22.

At the time, executive producer Bryan Andrews justified What If... Season 2's unconventional release decision as being on-theme with the holidays since "every day you get a brand new gift:"

"But they said, 'Hey, we're gonna do it like [one a day over nine days]... But it seems like it could be a fantastic thing. And once the trailer was out and it was announced some of the reactions have been so positive. It's right during the holidays; it's like every day you get a brand new gift. It's pretty cool. I think it's gonna do well."

Deciding to also begin Season 3 on December 22 may be an attempt by Marvel to bookend the two seasons.

But, much like Season 2, the Sunday debut may also be an opportunity for Marvel Studios to experiment with its releases and better gauge weekend engagement.

With Season 3's roster of heavy-hitting characters, coupled with a groundbreaking weekend debut, What If...?'s final performance will be one to watch.

What If...? Season 3 arrives on Disney+ on Sunday, December 22. New episodes will premiere daily until December 29.