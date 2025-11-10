Disney+ Officially Unveils Marvel's New Avengers Villains

Disney+ officially revealed the next major villain connected to the Avengers, and it isn't Doctor Doom. As Marvel Studios gears up for Avengers: Doomsday, which will reunite Earth's Mightiest Heroes on the big screen for the first time in more than seven years, the streaming platform continues to broaden the brand's reach. Through its growing lineup of original series and animated projects, Disney+ is playing a key role in telling stories for all ages.

In Marvel's Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! special, Disney+ introduced the next major villains to face an Avengers lineup, albeit in kid-friendly form. The crossover event sees Spidey, Iron Man, Hulk, and other heroes joining forces against two of Marvel's most notorious foes: the Green Goblin and Ultron.

Not a typical villain duo from comics, but it perfectly fits this crossover, teaming up one of Spidey's most infamous foes with Ultron, an iconic Avengers villain (who is soon returning to the MCU in human form).

While the adventure unfolds in the colorful, preschool-targeted world of Spidey and His Amazing Friends, it technically marks the Avengers' latest on-screen battle, pitting them against familiar threats in a lighthearted but action-packed showdown.

The Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! special not only celebrates the first-ever crossover between Disney Jr.'s two Marvel series but feeds into a long tradition of animated Marvel series setting up future generations of fans.

And while this animated crossover focuses on friendship and fun, it also mirrors a broader trend across Marvel storytelling, as the Avengers prepare to face an ambitious lineup of villains in upcoming MCU movies and shows.

9 Upcoming Avengers Villains

In Disney+'s LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails, the heroes face a different kind of menace: social media itself.

Premiering November 14, 2025, the animated special turns the modern influencer culture into a world-ending threat, as Hawkeye and the Avengers battle an online personality with deathly destructive ambitions.

Scorpion

Marvel Studios

Scorpion is finally slithering back into the MCU spotlight in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, releasing July 31, 2026. Michael Mando reprises his role as Mac Gargan nearly a decade after his Homecoming debut, this time reportedly serving as one of Peter Parker's biggest threats yet.

Rumors suggest Scorpion could even bond with the Venom Symbiote, setting up a darker evolution for both the villain and Spider-Man himself. As the young Avenger faces more grounded enemies, Brand New Day looks poised to kick off the next major chapter of Spidey's MCU story.

Tombstone

Marvel Comics

Marvin Jones III is set to bring the brutal mob boss Tombstone to life in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, marking the character's first live-action appearance. Joining Scorpion and others, Tombstone is one of Spider-Man’s most physically intimidating foes, a gangster who can go toe-to-toe with superpowered heroes.

Jones' casting is especially notable since he previously voiced the same character in Into the Spider-Verse, making him the first actor to transition a Spider-Man villain from animation to live-action.

The Punisher

Marvel Studios

Jon Bernthal's Punisher, part-hero, part-villain, will make his long-awaited big-screen debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Rumors suggest Frank Castle won't be alone this time, with reports hinting at a new female sidekick, possibly a reimagined Rachel Cole-Alves, played by Sadie Sink. Whether he serves as an uneasy ally or a violent wildcard, the Punisher's arrival guarantees a more intense edge to the next chapter.

The Hulk

Marvel Studios

Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner is back in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but this time, he may not be on Spider-Man's side. Rumors point to the return of the Savage Hulk, a more uncontrollable version of the Avenger that hasn't been seen since Infinity War.

Set footage already teased a bruised and bloodied Banner, suggesting that something or someone pushes him past his breaking point.

Doctor Doom

Marvel

Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) is set to rise as the MCU's next era-defining villain in Avengers: Doomsday, aiming to rival (and possibly surpass) Thanos in scale and ambition.

This version of Victor von Doom is described as a master of both advanced science and powerful magic, giving him a dangerous edge no previous Marvel foe has matched. His plan to unleash "a cascading crisis across the entire Multiverse" will force the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men to unite for the first time on screen.

Venom

Marvel Comics

Venom will finally make his long-awaited Marvel Studios debut in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, though not quite in the way fans might expect.

The Disney+ animated series takes place in an alternate universe version of Holland's Spider-Man, meaning this won't be the live-action MCU introduction many have wanted. Still, the character's arrival was teased in the Season 1 finale, and new footage from New York Comic-Con showed the Symbiote going head-to-head with Spider-Man.

Chameleon

Marvel Comics

Another major foe joining Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 is Chameleon, one of Marvel's most elusive and deceptive villains.

The Disney+ trailer confirmed his return alongside other iconic enemies, setting the stage for a villain-filled chapter in the animated series.

Otto Octavius

Marvel Animation

Doctor Octopus, voiced by Hugh Dancy, is poised to be one of the main villains in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2. While he initially appeared as a weapons supplier in Season 1, his ambitions were teased as far greater, setting up a direct confrontation with Peter.