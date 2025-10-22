Spider-Man 4 Set Photos Spoil Scary Look at Injured Avengers Hero

A brand-new Spider-Man: Brand New Day set video spoiled an unexpected reveal about an injured Avengers hero. While plot details of Spider-Man 4 are still being kept under wraps, the movie is still making headlines because of its current production in the United Kingdom and its stacked cast filled with new and familiar faces, such as Sadie Sink's mystery character, Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle (The Punisher) and the surprise return of an original Avenger: Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

Hulk's comeback in Brand New Day is perhaps of the most intriguing storylines that the movie has to offer, considering that rumors claim that he will return to his "savage" persona - a version that has yet to be seen since he was defeated by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. This is on top of the accidental reveal from Spider-Man: Brand New Day cinematographer Brett Pawlak that an imminent clash between the titular webslinger and the MCU's green rage monster are in the cards. And now, a new set video provided more details about Banner's return to the big screen.

X user and UK-based photographer @UnboxPHD shared a new set video taken on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, providing fans with the best look yet at Mark Ruffalo who appears to be injured as Bruce Banner due to having scratch marks in his face.

The 30-second set video spoiled the scary look of the injured Avengers hero, leading to widespread speculation that he may have suffered the injury while becoming savage Hulk as he was rampaging through the streets of New York.

At this stage, it remains to be seen why someone as powerful as the Hulk receives a gruesome injury like that, and the fact that it stayed in his human form suggests that whoever did it to him may be much dangerous than his previous foes.

Another alternative explanation as to why Bruce Banner has scratches in his face is the fact that he could've been attacked by one of Spider-Man 4's villains (possibly by Scorpion or Tombstone) while in his human form, which could explain why he would later turn into the Savage version of the Hulk in the movie.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will continue Peter Parker's story as he decides to put his web-slinging persona to the forefront. The upcoming movie stars Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Sadie Sink, and Michael Mando. Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Hulk's Savage Return in Spider-Man 4 Could Push Bruce Banner to the Limit

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law established that Bruce Banner's Smart Hulk is an established hero and an adored celebrity, using his intellect and brute force in protecting New Yorkers.

It's safe to assume that not everyone (mostly villains) are not fans of Smart Hulk's hero status, and he could be targeted by one of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's villains to manipulate and turn him against the web-slinger.

While Bruce Banner could initially start as a mentor figue to Spider-Man due to their shared genius level intellect and bond in defeating Thanos, pushing Banner to the limit could be the villains' way of spelling trouble for the friendly neighborhood hero, using the green rage monster as their ultimate weapon.

While Mr. Negative is not yet confirmed to be part of Spider-Man 4's villain lineup, there are many ways for Spider-Man's foes to exploit Smart Hulk and turn him back to his more out-of-control self. This could also explain why the Punisher joins the fight and battle alongside Spider-Man to prevent the loss of innocent lives in New York.

Seeing the return of Savage Hulk also fits Spider-Man: Brand New Day's rumored dark tone, and this could lay the groundwork for the character's eventual comeback in his old self in one of the next two Avengers movies.