Spider-Man 4 Set Video Spoils Return of Major Avengers Hero

A new video leak from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day set revealed the first look at a returning Avengers hero. Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' upcoming 2026 Spider-Man movie is set to bring back Tom Holland's titular web-slinger into the fold for a fresh adventure, and joining him are a plethora of familiar faces from the MCU, such as Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle (aka The Punisher) and Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner (aka the Hulk). Banner's inclusion in Spider-Man 4 is quite intriguing since previous rumors claimed that the Hulk would receive a scary upgrade in the movie. All signs point to the idea that Banner's Savage Hulk persona will return in Brand New Day, and it is not good news for Peter Parker and his allies.

While fans are expecting a team-up between Spider-Man and the Hulk, a previously leaked moodboard posted on Pinterest by Spider-Man: Brand New Day cinematographer Brett Pawlak suggested otherwise, mainly because it showed some visuals of the two heroes fighting each other.

Marvel Studios

As posted by CJ Celeb Clips on TikTok, a new set video from Spider-Man: Brand New Day revealed the first spoiler-heavy look at Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner while filming for the movie commenced at the University of London.

The video spoiled a key scene in the movie by showing Bruce Banner in his human form on a stretcher, seemingly after Hulk-ing out, as evidenced by the dust on his face.

There are also FDNY (Fire Department of New York City) officers around him. They may have been assisting him during the aftermath of his Hulk rampage, possibly bringing him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This video is interesting because it spoiled Bruce Banner's return to human form. While the character was last seen in this form in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' post-credits scene and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, this situation is different because of the dust present around him, suggesting he might have not been in control this time around.

This leak came following the first unofficial look at Sadie Sink's mystery character in Spider-Man 4's production.

Directed by Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker in an intriguing street-level adventure filled with new allies and villains. Joining Holland and Ruffalo is a stacked MCU cast led by Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to premiere in theaters on July 31, 2026.

How Hulk Fits in Spider-Man 4 (Theory)

Marvel

Based on this set video, it is reasonable to assume that Savage Hulk's return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is all but confirmed, and it is bad news for Peter Parker and The Punisher as they are seemingly the ones best positioned to put a stop to the main Avenger hero's rampage in New York. While Ruffalo's Smart Hulk has been at the forefront since Avengers: Endgame, it would be devastating for the character to return to his old ferocious roots, especially after years of efforts to "fix" his self by merging the brain and the brawn.

Despite that, many would argue that Hulk returning to his old rampaging self is the best direction for the character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, especially ahead of the next Avengers movie, where Earth's Mightiest Heroes will need everyone in their looming fight against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Based on previous set videos from Spider-Man 4, it seems that all of this is part of a big sequence where Peter is seemingly chasing an armored vehicle that possibly leads to a prison break (which is being dubbed as Peter Parker's biggest MCU challenge yet).

Hulk may be chasing the armored vehicle (seen in the set photos and videos) while Spider-Man and Punisher chase after him to stop his rampage. However, they couldn't contain the rampaging green rage monster, which led to him accidentally destroying one of the Department of Damage Control's prisons, leading to a massive escape from some of the inmates.