Avengers: Doomsday’s First Official Synopsis Reveals Doctor Doom’s Evil Plan For The MCU

Marvel Studios released the first synopsis for Avengers: Doomsday, which teased the highly anticipated arrival of the menacing Doctor Doom. The upcoming crossover event will assemble major groups of heroes across different realities, such as the Avengers, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, to try to save the Multiverse from Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor von Doom. While not much is known about his grand plan, Doom is expected to do whatever it takes to achieve his nefarious goals.

Marketing for Avengers: Doomsday has yet to begin, but the Disney 2026 Merchandise Expo in China provided notable tidbits about Doctor Doom, such as the potential first look at Doom's armor and a possible showdown with the Mad Titan, Thanos. Now, more story details have shed some light on Doom's part in the grand scheme of things in the Multiverse.

An official newsletter of the Disney 2026 Merchandise Expo in China released the first synopsis for Avengers: Doomsday. The synopsis, translated from Chinese, teased Doctor Doom's arrival in the MCU, describing Robert Downey Jr.'s Marvel villain as "a master of cutting-edge science and powerful magic:"

"Doctor Doom has officially arrived in the MCU. This villain, a master of cutting-edge science and powerful magic, will unleash a cascading crisis across the entire Multiverse."

The second half of the synopsis teased more of Doom's plan: He is set to "unleash a cascading crisis across the entire Multiverse." This could hint that Doom will stop at nothing to fulfill his goal, which spells trouble for all the heroes involved.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday is expected to portray Doctor Doom as a "hero" of his own story, similar to how Infinity War utilized Thanos and his motivation to eliminate half of life by using the Infinity Stones. The movie brings together incredible MCU stars, such as Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, David Harbour, Pedro Pascal, Tenoch Huerta, Vanessa Kirby, and Robert Downey Jr. Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday's Synopsis Confirms Doom's Terrifying Powers

Marvel Studios

The line about Doctor Doom being a master of science and sorcery proves he is not a villain to be messed with. While the previous live-action Fantastic Four movies already portrayed Doctor Doom as a formidable foe to Marvel's First Family, Avengers: Doomsday will dial up the villain's power levels to make him a much dangerous threat, and combining science and magic will definitely do just that.

In Marvel Comics, Doom is a character who always finds a way to succeed and take over, even utilizing ways to harness otherworldly power. At one point, Doom even became God Emperor Doom after successfully siphoning the power of all the Beyonders during 2015's Secret Wars.

While many have theorized that the MCU's Doctor Doom wants to save the Multiverse from the incursions, there is a strong chance that his ultimate goal is total domination, and he will stop at nothing to achieve it. By using his genius-level intellect, Doom could have already utilized a plan to take over the Multiverse, creating weapons and necessary allies (such as his Doombots) to help him.

As for his magic, Doom could withstand opposition from the likes of Doctor Strange and Wong and even claim Franklin Richards' Power Cosmic for himself. Doing this would allow him to use the unparalleled power of the mystic arts to his advantage and even use them to reshape reality to his image.

All in all, the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men will need every ounce of power and luck on their side to defeat such an unpredictable villain like Victor von Doom.