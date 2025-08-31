Disney+ Announces Historic Release of 2025 Marvel Crossover Episode

Disney+ has a thrilling new Marvel crossover moment lined up to debut in an upcoming TV special. Crossovers are a staple in the greater Marvel Universe, a trend that shows no signs of slowing down in the next few years for a few franchises in the red brand. While most of those meetings between iconic Marvel heroes and villains will be realized in programming for older viewers, a new youth-oriented title will also embrace the movement.

Marvel confirmed the release of a Disney+ crossover event titled Marvel's Avengers: Mightiest Friends. Having already found success on the streaming service with Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Disney+ now has Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends running alongside its predecessor. With two Marvel preschool series now on Disney+, both bringing numerous Marvel heroes to life, young fans and parents alike have a big event to look forward to.

Two new 22-minute specials will come to Disney+, uniting the characters from both preschool-oriented series into one story, marking the first-ever multi-show crossover in the history of the two series. Iron Man and Spider-Man's teams will take on Ultron (newly introduced in Iron Man and his Awesome Friends) and the Green Goblin (one of Spidey's most notable villains) as the two villains try to control the city's technology. A Halloween-themed special will then debut on Disney+ in Fall 2026.

Disney Jr.

Iron Man's main team features Tony Stark, Riri Williams (Ironheart), and Amadeus Cho (a Hulk-based character who gets an Iron upgrade for this series). Meanwhile, the web-slinger's group of heroes includes Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and Miles Morales. Promotional material also teased appearances by Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), Bruce Banner (Hulk), and T'Challa's Black Panther (one of over half a dozen Black Panthers to take the spotlight in recent years for Marvel).

The first four seasons of Spidey and his Amazing Friends are streaming on Disney+, as is Season 1 of Iron Man and his Awesome Friends.

Every Major Marvel Crossover in Development

Kate Bishop, Kamala Khan & Riri Williams - Marvel Zombies

Marvel Studios

Marking Marvel Studios' first animated R-rated project, Marvel Zombies will begin streaming on Disney+ with a four-episode run starting on October 3. Bringing together over a dozen iconic Marvel heroes, this show pits the Avengers and friends against a horde of undead zombies, who first came after Janet Van Dyne was infected with a virus in the Quantum Realm that spread worldwide.

Rumors teased that this show will feature a crossover between Dominique Thorne's Ironheart, Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, and Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel, marking the first Young Avengers-inspired team-up in the MCU.

Daredevil & Jessica Jones - Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Studios

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 marked a historic moment for Marvel Studios, as the Defenders Saga from Netflix was fully integrated with the MCU after years of questions. Following Season 1 being split from 18 episodes into two nine-episode seasons, Season 2 is now set to take the story to new excitement levels when it returns in 2026.

In May 2025, Marvel announced that Krysten Ritter would return to the MCU as Jessica Jones, giving the actress her first Marvel appearance since Jessica Jones' third season on Netflix in 2019. Coming into the series alongside fellow Defender Matt Murdock, Jessica is teased to have a big role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, bringing the two heroes together for their first meaningful action under Marvel Studios' watch.

Avengers & X-Men - Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios, 20th Century Fox

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to be the crossover event of all crossover events, bringing together dozens of heroes from the last three decades of live-action Marvel movies. While Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will be the core villain, the MCU's Avengers will finally crossover with the X-Men (formerly owned by 20th Century Fox).

As of writing, six legacy X-Men stars are confirmed to be in Doomsday's cast alongside the Avengers and the Fantastic Four (four of whom will make their Marvel Studios debut). While more cast members are surely waiting to be announced, the current list already features crossovers between Marvel legends that fans have waited years to see.

Spider-Man, Hulk & Punisher - Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios' next movie will bring the franchise's web-slinger back into action in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland's fourth solo movie in the MCU. This film will highlight Peter Parker in a world unaware of his existence, as the youngster hopes to restart his civilian and hero lives while protecting New York City from new threats.

Sony and Marvel always bring established MCU heroes into Spider-Man solo movies alongside Holland. This one will feature Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and Jon Bernthal's Punisher. Although story details are unknown, this crossover will be new territory for this franchise, as Peter will have his first interactions with both heroes upon his MCU return.