Marvel Studios' Future Silver Surfer Plans Include 1 Special MCU Crossover Movie (Report)

Marvel Studios reportedly has big plans for the Silver Surfer, with at least one major crossover movie on the horizon. According to a new report, the iconic cosmic hero will play a significant role in the MCU's future, appearing in a special event film that brings together characters from across the franchise. This marks a notable step forward for Silver Surfer, who is set to debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps this summer.

Marvel Studios is reportedly gearing up to bring Silver Surfer into a major MCU crossover film, with insider Daniel Richtman claiming on Patreon the cosmic hero will appear in the studio's rumored Annihilators project. The film is expected to unite various established characters from across the MCU, including Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, in what could be a large-scale cosmic team-up.

While Julia Garner is set to debut as a lesser-known version of Silver Surfer (Shalla-Bal) in The Fantastic Four: First Steps this July, it's still unclear whether her character will carry over into The Annihilators. There's speculation that the more familiar Norrin Radd incarnation could instead headline the crossover, but that remains unconfirmed for now. The fate of Garner's Surfer in The Fantastic Four is likely to shape how Marvel moves forward with the character.

This news shouldn't come as a shock to long-time comics fans, as Silver Surfer (Norrin Radd) is often a central figure in the Annihilators' formation and missions. In the comics, the Annihilators were formed to respond to escalating cosmic threats to protect the universe before such crises could unfold. As one of the most powerful cosmic beings in Marvel lore, Silver Surfer was a key recruit for this elite squad, joining forces with heroes like Quasar, Beta Ray Bill, and even Ronan the Accuser (who has suffered a few deaths in the MCU).

If eventually adapted into the MCU, The Annihilators could bring together some of the universe's most powerful and diverse characters. Star-Lord could take on a role similar to his comics counterpart by helping to inspire the team's formation post-Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The live-action team would likely include even more MCU returners, similar to how Thunderbolts* was filled with characters audiences have already seen before.

However, this could be a way to introduce new ones like Gladiator, Quasar, or Beta Ray Bill, who has long been teased in the MCU. The last time Marvel Studios hard-launched an entirely new team with Eternals, it didn't go well. So, a healthy mixture of old and new makes a lot of sense, especially if the new Fantastic Four film lives up to the hype.

Marvel Studios is clearly making the most of its newly acquired Fantastic Four rights following Disney's 2019 purchase of 21st Century Fox. That deal officially brought iconic characters like the Fantastic Four, Silver Surfer, and Galactus under the Marvel Studios umbrella for the first time, allowing the MCU to finally tap into one of Marvel Comics' most essential mythologies. The long-awaited debut kicks off with The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25, a retro-futuristic reboot that introduces the core team in a separate universe.

But that's only the beginning. Victor Von Doom, now played by Robert Downey Jr., is confirmed to be the central antagonist in Avengers: Doomsday, marking the long-overdue arrival of one of Marvel's most iconic villains in the MCU.

The Fantastic Four's presence is already felt beyond their debut film; they were teased in the post-credits scene of Thunderbolts* and are set to play key roles in Avengers: Doomsday. Suppose Silver Surfer also appears in the rumored Annihilators movie. In that case, Marvel Studios will soon have a powerful new corner of the MCU led by characters who, remarkably, haven't even been introduced to audiences yet.