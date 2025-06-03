Prior to The Fantastic Four: First Steps' worldwide release, Marvel Studios confirmed that Julia Garner's Silver Surfer will have two main powers in the upcoming film. The Fantastic Four: First Steps will include a female version of the Silver Surfer. The character, who also goes by Shalla-Bal, has been featured in multiple promotional footage, and fans have even been able to see the Silver Surfer in her human form.

Although The Fantastic Four: First Steps isn't set to be released until July 25, 2025, Hasbro has already revealed its official Marvel Legends action figure for the film's version of the Silver Surfer, which is available for pre-order. Alongside photos of the action figure in different poses, the official Marvel Studios descriptions for the action figure revealed information about the character, including her two superpowers.

According to Hasbro's official description of the Silver Surfer, Julia Garner's character in The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be "imbued with super-speed and strength:"

"SHALLA-BAL: The Silver Surfer travels across the universe on her surfboard, searching for planets for Galactus to eat. Imbued with super-speed and strength, the Silver Surfer is an incredible threat to the Fantastic Four -- and the universe."

One of the action figure's official photos on the webpage showcased the Silver Surfer hitting one of the character's iconic poses with her arms partly outstretched with closed fists.

The photos also revealed that the figure will come with multiple types of hands. In another photo, the figure features an open hand instead of the closed fist seen in the first image.

It is also worth mentioning that in the second promo image for the character, she is posed in a nearly identical way to how Garner's Silver Surfer was seen in footage from The Fantastic Four.

It is hard for an action figure to display super-strength, but the photos seemingly showcase the character's super-speed.

All the images include the stand that the Silver Surfer will have so that her board can be displayed accurately. Still, due to the design of the stand and the way it is positioned, it looks like the action figure is in the midst of flying through the air at incredible speeds.

Julia Garner will be joined by Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), and Ebon-Moss Bachrach (Ben Grimm). The main superpowers of the other Fantastic Four characters have already been revealed, such as the three main powers and one impressive ability that the Human Torch will display in the film.

Other merch for the Silver Surfer, such as the character's official Funko Pop!, was also revealed.

Will Silver Surfer Have More Powers in Fantastic Four?

While Hasbro unveiled the two main superpowers that the Silver Surfer will have in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, those aren't the only two powers the character has in the source material.

For example, while it is not technically a superpower, Shalla-Bal has an incredibly long lifespan in the comics. Although she has lived for hundreds of years, she still appears as a young woman.

It is also worth noting that she has a piece of the Cosmic Power inside her, which gives her other abilities, such as restoring natural life to places where it has been killed.

Something the Hasbro listing failed to mention is that the Silver Surfer's surfboard is also a source of power that allows her to display more abilities. For example, in the source material, the board can manipulate reflected light. The board's shape can also be changed and used as a weapon, and, if it is destroyed, it can be recreated.

So, it is possible that the Silver Surfer will have more powers in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but super-speed and super-strength will apparently be the two main ones seen the most throughout the film.

If the Silver Surfer appears in more MCU projects, it is possible that some of her other powers will be saved for those appearances.