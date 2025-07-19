Fantastic Four 2025 Soundtrack Features 7 Movie Spoilers

The full soundtrack for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps teases a few potential spoilers for what will happen in the 2025 film. As Marvel's first Phase 6 preps for its long-awaited release, fans are learning more details about its plot through press screenings, reviews, and reactions. Following an intense and involved marketing tour for Marvel Studios' next movie, which will be the studio's first with the titular quartet, this score and its song titles are sure to have fans talking until the world sees the film in full.

Marvel Studios shared the full soundtrack for The Fantastic Four: First Steps on Spotify, including the titles for all 25 compositions from composer Michael Giacchino's score. Most of these titles tease major plot points already shown through trailers and marketing material, with the film set to feature some of the darkest and most intense moments in MCU history. However, considering critics are only seeing the full film about a week before its worldwide release, this soundtrack sets the stage for fans to do plenty of investigative work into the plot.

Directed by Matt Shakman and starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will introduce the titular team to the MCU while being set in an alternate universe. They will be tasked with taking down the gargantuan Galactus and the Silver Surfer, whose arrival could mean the end of the team's world. The Fantastic Four: First Steps will debut in theaters on Friday, July 25, 2025.

Fantastic Four 2025 Movie Soundtrack Listing Spoilers Explained

Sue Storm's Pregnancy with Franklin Richards

The second track on The Fantastic Four's soundtrack/score is titled "Pregnancy Testing 1, 2, 3," almost certainly referencing Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm's pregnancy in Marvel Studios' first Fantastic Four film. Sue's pregnancy has been a talking point through most of this movie's marketing tour, as this will be the first time Reed and Sue have been depicted as parents in any of their live-action films.

Due to this being the second track, many expect Sue to realize she is pregnant fairly early in the movie's runtime, which is not shocking considering how it has been shown early in the movie's trailers as well. From there, Sue is sure to have a wild few months preparing to become a mother while still leading her team and family against potential threats.

The Silver Surfer Announces Galactus' Imminent Arrival

Tracks 4 and 5 on The Fantastic Four's score are titled "Herald Today, Gone Tomorrow" and "Out to Launch." Also easy to decipher, the use of "Herald" is sure to tease Julia Garner's arrival as the MCU's new Silver Surfer as she heralds the upcoming arrival of Ralph Ineson's Galactus, The Fantastic Four's ultimate antagonist.

More than likely, one of these tracks will be heard in a clip Marvel released in early July featuring Garner as the Silver Surfer, which showed her announcing Galactus' coming to their Earth. The other one could potentially be playing behind the team as they head to space to negotiate peace with him. Considering how massive Galactus is as a villain, physically and thematically, it is no surprise that multiple tracks will be dedicated to his debut.

Galactus' True Power Levels Are Shown

Another pair of tracks likely dedicated to Galactus are the sixth and seventh on the album, which come with the titles "A Galactus Case of the Munchies" and "Bowel Before Me." Taking Galactus' need to destroy and consume planets to grow more powerful, one of those events may come to fruition here.

As shown in multiple The Fantastic Four trailers, an unknown planet is destined to fall to Galactus, with the core of the planet imploding and annihilating it. While this is unlikely to be the core team's Earth, it will show the range of Galactus' terrifying powers as he proves to the team how much of a threat he is.

The Fantastic Four Welcomes Franklin Richards to the World

Track 10 on this soundtrack is titled "Starship Birth," unquestionably referencing this movie's inclusion of one of the most powerful characters in Marvel history, Franklin Richards. Teased to be a major supporting character in this movie's plot, by this track's placement in the soundtrack, it will not take long for his impact on the story to be felt.

According to reports detailing privately shown footage, Franklin is born while the team is on a spaceship, all while trying to escape Galactus' wrath as he destroys a planet in front of them. Looking at these wild circumstances, along with Franklin's status as an immensely powerful being, the stakes will be raised to new level as he comes into the world.

Mole Man Has a Change of Heart?

As confirmed through this film's marketing tour, Paul Walter Hauser has been in line to play the MCU's Mole Man, the Fantastic Four's first-ever villain from Marvel Comics. However, in an unexpected twist, track #13 on The Fantastic Four's soundtrack (titled "A Mole in Your Plan") may tease a heel turn for the famous antagonist.

With this track coming halfway into the main list of titles, it could tease Mole Man changing sides and acting as an ally for the Fantastic Four in their ultimate battle against Galactus. This may explain why the team is underground in certain trailer scenes, with the fate of all humanity on their planet hanging in the balance.

Marvel Studios' Nod to The Fantastic Four Cartoons

At the very end of the soundtrack, fans can hear a 34-second piece of music titled "The Fantastic Four Power Hour (Cartoon Theme). Looking at this movie's setting in a retro-futuristic world inspired by the 1960s, the track may tease a nod to the team's early years in media in the real world.

Marvel's First Family was at the center of multiple animated cartoon shows over the decades, most notably in shows that started in 1967 and 1994. This music could easily be a fun nod to either of those iterations of the team, particularly after Ben Grimm specifically says, "That's just in the cartoons" when he gets asked to say his signature phrase, "It's Clobberin' Time!"

The Multiverse's Potential Role in The Fantastic Four

Looking at the back half of this soundtrack's compositions, Track #15 is a potential eye-raiser with the title of "The Other Sue Drops." Due to this movie almost certainly ending with the Fantastic Four being driven out of their universe towards Earth-616, more multiversal plot points could potentially be in play as well.

Many fans have theorized about the potential inclusion of the Council of Reeds in this film, which could also bring more than one Sue Storm into play if it comes to fruition. While the scene is sure to have something to do with the Fantastic Four's leader, only time will tell whether more than one Sue is in the equation, particularly if one of them is played by past stars Jessica Alba or Kate Mara.