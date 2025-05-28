New Fantastic Four 2025 Video Wants You to Do 2 Things Before the Movie

A new advertisement for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has some requests for viewers going to see Marvel Studios' upcoming movie. After Phase 5 ended with Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four marks the beginning of a new phase for the MCU, and will start this era by introducing four major heroes. As Marvel approaches its next major crossover film with Avengers: Doomsday, each MCU film is becoming more essential to see in cinemas as soon as possible.

The latest cinema advertisement for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been posted by fans online. The ad acts as a PSA for audiences, with a 60s-style voiceover encouraging attendees to "settle into their seats" and "silence their devices." The latter warning includes a written prompt that reads "(Visi-Phones included)," which is a shoutout to a device created by Mr. Fantastic in the comics that allowed users to call one another visually, hinting that this device may make an appearance in the MCU film.

Lastly, the voiceover tells audiences to "make sure to see Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps, presented in brilliant Fantastivision" when it releases on July 25. Some audiences may be wondering what Fantastivision is, but this is merely a tactic to play into the retro-futuristic aesthetic of The Fantastic Four, which has been prevalent throughout the movie's marketing campaign. That being said, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is one of the few movies in cinemas this year (along with Marvel's Thunderbolts*) to have filmed scenes on IMAX digital cameras, making it worthy of seeing on the big screen.

The full cinema advertisement for The Fantastic Four: First Steps can be seen below:

The Phase 6 Marvel movie is directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, and stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn as the core quadrant of heroes. Fantastic Four: First Steps follows the family of heroes as they attempt to protect their planet from the threat of Galactus (Ralph Innes), a being who wants to devour their planet.

Why The Fantastic Four is A Must-See in Cinemas

Marvel Studios

In addition to the use of IMAX, there are several reasons audiences should try and see The Fantastic Four: First Steps in cinemas. One is that any spoilers from the film are unlikely to stay secret for long, so to avoid having the plot revealed before they can see the movie, audiences should see it in cinemas as soon as possible. This was made especially clear by the recent release of Marvel's Thunderbolts* which had a major spoiler revealed in the film's marketing after its debut weekend.

Trailers for The Fantastic Four: First Steps already hint that the film may have a climactic ending that fans will want to see for themselves. Adding to that, the movie still has some serious questions to answer, like how the superhero family transitions from their Earth to the MCU's primary Earth for the events of Avengers: Doomsday. There's also a chance that there is a lot the Marvel movie is hiding from its trailers, which makes seeing the movie in cinemas a priority for any MCU fans.

As evidenced in the latest teaser, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is leaning heavily into the retro-futuristic style of its alternate Earth, which will be a break from the typical aesthetic of the MCU. This should make for a fresh experience for cinema-goers, and makes the movie worth seeing on the big screen.