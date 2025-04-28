Marvel Studios Is Hiding 3 Major 'Fantastic Four' Actors from All the Trailers

Fans may have to wait until The Fantastic Four: First Steps to see three of the film's major stars.

While the latest trailer for the July MCU film finally unveiled the Silver Surfer, along with Sue Storm's pregnancy and even hints about Galactus' arrival, Marvel Studios is still keeping secrets from its audience, particularly in terms of The Fantastic Four's main actors and their characters.

Who Is Marvel Studios Hiding From Fantastic Four Trailers?

Paul Walter Hauser

Paul Walter Hauser

Cobra Kai and Inside Out 2's Paul Walter Hauser is confirmed to play one of The Fantastic Four: First Steps' main characters; but at present, his character's identity is a mystery, with one of the leading theories suggesting he's playing Mole Man, the Fantastic Four's original villain from the comics.

Despite being described as a major player in the MCU film, Hauser has been completely absent from any of First Steps' marketing. But off-screen, he's become the film's biggest cheerleader, with Hauser telling The Direct he believes The Fantastic Four will "go down in history," similar to that of Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther:

"And I believe that this will go down in history as one of the ones that started a new tide of successful storytelling for the company. Sort of in the same way the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Black Panther' hit. They both hit in a certain way. I believe we are about to hit."

Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne

Another confirmed star for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, who fans have yet to see or know anything about her role, is actress Natasha Lyonne (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face).

While the leading speculation is that Natasha plays Alicia Masters, Ben Grimm's love interest, there's another wilder theory out there connected to Marvel Studios' What If...? on Disney+.

During Season 3 of the animated series, Lyonne voiced a new character, Byrdie, the powerful offspring of Darcy Lewis and Howard the Duck, and who looks like Lyonne herself. Since What If...?'s conclusion is reported to impact the MCU's future, there are real concerns that this bizarre storyline might make its way into live-action via The Fantastic Four.

Ralph Ineson

Marvel Studios

While teasers and trailers for The Fantastic Four: First Steps have offered glimpses at Ralph Ineson's Galactus, what audiences haven't seen is the villain's face, nor have they heard the actor's voice.

Since the antagonist is the Devourer of Worlds, Marvel Studios is likely saving his full reveal—and his face—until the theater for the ultimate effect. But whether Ralph Ineson's vocal talents will also stay hidden until July is another question.

Regardless, Marvel Studios has kept The Green Knight actor and his iconic antagonist's likeness off-screen throughout much of the movie's marketing and in more ways than one.

Find out why Galactus appears so small in The Fantastic Four trailer here!

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25.