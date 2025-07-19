Marvel Studios Confirms 1 Sad Fantastic Four Rumor Is Untrue

One Fantastic Four: First Steps rumor had fans shaking their heads in disappointment, but thankfully, Marvel Studios recently confirmed that the rumor is not true. Marvel Studios has kept a lot of details about The Fantastic Four: First Steps entirely under wraps. For example, there still has not been any confirmation on which characters certain actors will play, such as Paul Walter Hauser (though his character was seemingly revealed in a tie-in comic) and John Malkovich. The company being so secretive has led to a lot of rumors being passed around, one of which was recently proven to be untrue.

After some rumors suggested that Natasha Lyonne's character had been cut entirely from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Studios officially confirmed that she will still be featured in the upcoming MCU film. The rumor got started after some test screenings, which apparently did not feature Lyonne, were shown to exclusive audiences. Fuel was then added to those rumors after Lyonne was not showcased in any marketing material for the movie, and because Marvel Studios had not officially announced who she would be portraying.

However, according to an official press release for The Fantastic Four: First Steps from Marvel Studios, Lyonne will still be in the film. The press release revealed some story details about the upcoming MCU flick while also naming the cast members playing the members of Marvel's first family:

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' introduces Marvel's First Family-Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) as they face their most daunting challenge yet."

The press release also mentioned Galactus and the Silver Surfer while teasing that the main conflict of the film will "get very personal" for the heroes:

"Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

However, the press release did specifically list Natasha Lyonne as a supporting cast member, confirming that she will have a role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, dispelling those rumors that she had been removed from the final cut of the movie:

"The action-adventure also stars Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, Sarah Niles, and Mark Gatiss. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a., and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, Tim Lewis, and Robert Kulzer, Marvel Studios' 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' opens in theaters July 25."

Marvel Studios still did not confirm who Lyonne will be playing, but many fans will be glad to hear that she is going to be in the film and will have the chance to make her mark on the MCU.

Who Will Natasha Lyonne Play in The Fantastic Four?

While Lyonne's character has not been confirmed, there is one Marvel character tied directly to one member of the Fantastic Four she seems to be the perfect fit for.

Previously, some thought she may voice HERBIE, but Marvel Studios has already revealed that he will be played by Matthew Wood, a voice actor and Lucasfilm sound editor who has been a vital part of the Star Wars saga, especially in films like Revenge of the Sith and animated projects like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, both of which featured him voicing General Greivous and other characters.

The most popular fan cast for Lyonne is Alicia Masters. Alicia is a Fantastic Four character who debuted all the way back in 1962 in only the eighth issue of The Fantastic Four. In the source material, she forms a close bond with Ben Grimm and eventually marries him.

Lyonne seems to be the perfect fit for Alicia, and it is worth noting that she is 46 years old, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach (who will be playing Ben Grimm) is 48 years old. So, with only a two-year age gap between the actors, their characters could easily be in a relationship.

However, it is important to mention that it is entirely possible that Lyonne will be reprising a role she has already played in the MCU. In Disney+'s What If...? series, Lyonne voices a superhero named Byrdie. Even though she may not be connected to the Fantastic Four directly, Marvel Studios could want Byrdie to make the jump from animation to live-action.

If that is the case, Lyonne would be the perfect actress to play her since she already portrayed her in another Marvel Studios project.

Byrdie is a Marvel Studios original character, meaning that she was introduced on-screen instead of being adapted from the comics. If Marvel wants her to play a role in the franchise for years to come, Lyonne may be bringing her to life in The Fantastic Four.

