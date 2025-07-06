Fantastic Four 2025's Final Villain Gets Revealed, And He Looks Perfect

Fans got their first official look at another new villain debuting in 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and it looks like another winner for the MCU. Kicking off Phase 6, The Fantastic Four has no shortage of epic villains joining the MCU, featuring the all-powerful Galactus at the forefront of that group. Now, as the film moves within a month of its release date, one more character is officially confirmed for action.

Paul Walter Hauser was officially confirmed to play the MCU's Mole Man in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Hauser revealed his inclusion in the film's cast in May 2024, although his role and place in the story have been kept under wraps since. With only weeks remaining until Marvel's next theatrical movie hits, however, fans are eager to learn more about what Hauser will be doing in the MCU.

Hauser's role was confirmed in Marvel Comics' official The Fantastic Four: First Steps prequel comic, which sets up the story that will be told in the MCU's next movie. Mole Man is utilized in the comic as a foe for Marvel's First Family, and he bears an exact resemblance to Hauser, who was officially cast in the movie in an undisclosed role more than a year ago. While it does not officially name Hauser as Mole Man, this is the best indication yet that his role has finally been revealed ahead of the film's debut.

Marvel Comics

Hauser joins Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon-Moss Bachrach, Natasha Lyonne, Ralph Ineson, and more in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the MCU's first movie release of Phase 6. After taking out villains like Mole Man, Marvel's First Family will have the tall order of taking down Galactus, who threatens to end their universe ahead of their team-up with the MCU's Avengers. The Fantastic Four: First Steps will debut in theaters on Friday, July 25.

How Big is Mole Man's Role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Marvel Comics

Considering Mole Man is one of at least four villains being featured in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Hauser is unlikely to get a ton of screen time compared to some of the bigger heavy hitters. Rumors have indicated his villain will be one of the first to stand in the Fantastic Four's way when the movie starts, meaning they will likely get through him fairly easily, so fans can see them established as a team.

In the comics, Mole Man is a brilliant nuclear engineer who discovers the underground world of Subterrania, eventually becoming the leader of people called the Moloids. He is also recognized as the first villain the Fantastic Four placed in the comics, with Marvel Studios diving deep into the team's comic roots to give them the best live-action take on their story to date.

In the end, Mole Man is sure to take a back seat to Ralph Ineson's Galactus, who has been teased as the MCU's next Thanos-level antagonist. Able to change his size to massive levels, Galactus is known as the destroyer of worlds in Marvel Comics, which is already set to be depicted on a grand scale in The Fantastic Four. In fact, he is expected to be the reason the team leaves their universe for Earth-616, as all rumors indicate the film will end with him destroying this alternate universe's Earth and leaving the team on their own as this Earth and its people die.

No matter how the villains play out in The Fantastic Four, seeing Mole Man come to the big screen is sure to be a massive moment for this team, especially as they enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time.