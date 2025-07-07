Fantastic Four 2025 Villain Fans Thought Was Removed May Still Appear After All

Marvel Studios confirmed that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will still include one villain actor whom fans thought was cut from the movie. The MCU's take on Marvel's First Family is set to feature a clash between the titular team of heroes and a towering cosmic villain in the form of Ralph Ineson's Galactus. Aside from Galactus, Phase 6's first movie will also highlight some dangerous foes to wreak havoc against the Fantastic Four, such as the Silver Surfer, the recently confirmed Mole Man (portrayed by Paul Walter Hauser), and another sinister antagonist portrayed by John Malkovich.

John Malkovich joined the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps as early as May 2024, but details about his role were kept under wraps then. Despite that, the first teaser trailer revealed an official glimpse at Malkovich's strange Fantastic Four character, leading many to speculate that he could be playing Ivan Kragoff (aka the Red Ghost). However, the actor was recently omitted from a press release released by Marvel Studios on June 25, 2025, leaving some to wonder if Malkovich's mystery role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps was left on the cutting room floor.

As part of a brand new featurette showcasing the Baxter Building via Zillow, Marvel Studios, through another official press release, listed John Malkovich again as part of the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, confirming that the actor will appear in the movie.

While it is unknown why the actor was omitted from the previous press release, Malkovich's latest inclusion indicates that he will still play a crucial role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. If speculation and rumors prove true, then Malkovich could bring Red Ghost to life in the movie.

Marvel Comics

In Marvel Comics, Ivan Kragoff is a recurring villain of Marvel's First Family, introduced in January 1963’s Fantastic Four #13. His fascination with Cosmic Rays led him to try to replicate what happened to the Fantastic Four. The villain also has an army of Super-Apes at his disposal.

Malkovich has over 130 credits, with memorable roles in Ripley (read more about its full cast here), Burn After Reading, and Dangerous Liaisons.

Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps sees the titular team saving their Earth from Galactus' reign of terror before it is too late. Along with Malkovich, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn headline the cast. The Fantastic Four: First Steps premieres in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Predicting John Malkovich's Role in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios

If John Malkovich ended up playing Red Ghost, the villain could be integrated into the story of The Fantastic Four: First Steps in various ways. Given the character's Russian ties, it's possible that he could be involved in sabotaging the team's first trip to space (mainly due to the Space Race between the U.S. and Russia in the 1960s).

Another way for the Red Ghost to appear is through a villain montage showing him (alongside his Super-Ape army) fighting the team. This could be a good way to establish him as one of the early threats that the Fantastic Four dealt with in the past.

Interestingly, Joseph Quinn, who plays Johnny Storm, previously said in an interview that he only worked with Malkovich for a single day during filming, suggesting that the actor only has a minor role in the movie. If he is truly the Red Ghost, then this would indicate that he would be a one-off villain that was defeated by the team in the past or the present day.

Whatever the case, the fact that Marvel Studios confirmed Malkovich's role in Fantastic Four is a win for the movie, considering that adding a talented actor like to him to a stacked cast is already a huge boost.