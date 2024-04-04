Netflix has a new tentpole drama, Ripley, featuring a cast full of A-list actors.

Based on the characters of Patricia Highsmith's 1955 crime novel The Talented Mr. Ripley, the streaming thriller tells the story of a 1960s con man as he gets tied up in a life of deceit, fraud, and murder, after accepting a job to help convince a magnate's son to return home from Italy.

Led by the likes of Andrew Scott, the series marks the latest adaptation of Highsmith's seminal works, with actors like Matt Damon, Dennis Hopper, and John Malkovich having taken on the starring role before.

Every Character and Actor in Netflix's Ripley Series

Andrew Scott - Tom Ripley

Andrew Scott stars in Ripley as the series' namesake Tom Ripley. Starting as a down-on-his-luck grifter in 1960s New York, Tom is quickly swept into a world of deceit after accepting a job to help convince a millionaire's son to come home from Italy.

In Italy, Tom's true colors begin to show as he craves a better life for himself. According to series creator Steven Zaillian, Tom Ripley is "a petty criminal who feels he deserves better than his meager circumstances" (via Tudum).

Scott is best known for his work in All of Us Strangers, Amazon Prime Video's Fleabag, and the Benedict Cumberbatch-led Sherlock series.

Johnny Flynn - Dickie Greenleaf

Johnny Flynn plays Dickie Greenleaf, the son of a wealthy American looking to bring his boy home. Dickie lives in the Italian countryside where he does work as an 'artist.'

Dickie bears a striking resemblance to Andrew Scott's Tom Ripley, which - after the down-on-his-luck American gets a taste of his extravagant lifestyle - proves to be valuable as Tom takes on his identity.

Flynn's previous work includes Emma., The Outfit, and Operation Mincemeat.

Dakota Fanning - Marge Sherwood

Marge Sherwood (played by Dakota Fanning) is also a rich young expatriate living in Italy, and she is in a relationship with Dickie Greenleaf.

Marge is one of the few people skeptical of Tom's affability after arriving in her and Dickie's lives, questioning just why this young American is being so friendly with the couple.

Fanning can also be seen in Tom Cruise's War of the Worlds, Man on Fire, and I Am Sam.

Eliot Sumner - Freddie Miles

Taking on the role of Freddie Miles in Netflix's Ripley is Eliot Sumner. Freddie is one of Dickie's wealthy friends who are enjoying the Italian countryside and all it has to offer.

Sumner previously appeared in No Time To Die, The Gentlemen, and Infinite Storm.

Maurizio Lombardi - Inspector Pietro Ravini

Maurizio Lombardi brings to life Inspector Pietro Ravini, an Italian detective who ends up on the tail of Tom Ripley while investigating a mysterious murder among the Atrani's upper class.

Lombardi will be familiar to fans of The New Pope and Citadel: Diana.

Margherita Buy - Ripley's Landlady

Margherita Buy plays Ripley's Landlady, Ripley's Landlady. She owns the apartment Tom Ripley rents in Rome, becoming suspicious of her young tenant.

Buy's other work includes Mia Madre, The Station, and Days and Clouds.

John Malkovich - Reeves Minot

Reeves Minot (played by John Malkovich) is another American abroad in Italy. Reeves and Tom become friends while in Europe, but it is unclear what Malkovich's character has planned for the former New York grifter.

Malkovich previously played Tom Ripley in 2005's Ripley's Game, but can also be seen in Being John Malkovich, and Burn After Reading.

Kenneth Lonergan - Herbert Greenleaf

The man responsible for Tom Ripley's trip to Italy is Kenneth Lonergan's Herbert Greenleaf. Herbert is a wealthy New York businessman who hired Tom to bring his son back from Italy for payment, as he believes Dickie needs to get on with his life and stop avoiding responsibility.

Lonergan is best known for his work in Manchester By the Sea, You Can Count on Me, and Gangs of New York.

Bokeem Woodbine - Alvin MacCarron

After the disappearance of his son, Herbert Greenleaf hires Alvin MacCarron (played by Bokeem Woodbine). Alvin is an American private investigator that - like Italian authorities - follows close behind Tom Ripley in the chase to discover who killed Dickie Greenleaf.

Woodbine previously appeared as Shocker #2 in Spider-Man: Homecoming, FX's Fargo, and the Paramount+ Halo TV series.

Ann Cusack - Mrs. Greenleaf

Ann Cusack takes on the role of Mrs. Greenleaf, the wife of Herbert Greenleaf and the mother of the Dickie Greenleaf. Following her son's disappearance, Cusack's character does everything she can to get to the bottom of what happened.

Cusack's other credits include A League of Their Own, Grosse Pointe Blank, and Tank Girl.

Renato Solpietro - Carlo

Renato Solpietro's Carlo is a drug dealer in Mongibello who Tom Ripley asked Dickie Greenleaf to meet.

Solpietro can also be seen in The Competition, The Librarian, and Prigioniero di un segreto.

Ripley is streaming on Netflix now.