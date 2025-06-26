Fantastic Four 2025 May Have Cut a Major Villain at the Last Minute

A recent press release has fans thinking that The Fantastic Four: First Steps may have lost one of its Marvel villains. Ralph Ineson's Galactus will bring the primary threat to Earth in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but he isn't expected to be the only villain. Paul Walter Hauser's Mole Man, John Malkovich's Red Ghost, and Giganto have all been reported to join Galactus. Furthermore, many are speculating that Robert Downey Jr. may cameo as Doctor Doom ahead of his villainous role next year in Avengers: Doomsday.

MCU fans have grown concerned that actor John Malkovich has been left on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' editing room floor. The fears stem from a press release issued on June 25 to celebrate the final trailer that omitted the actor from the "also stars" list that still includes Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles.

Malkovich was last officially mentioned in association with The Fantastic Four in a press release issued on June 4 to celebrate tickets going on sale.

Fans caught a glimpse of the 71-year-old actor in The Fantastic Four's first trailer, with rumors claiming he would play Ivan Kragoff, aka Red Ghost. The Russian scientist is a longtime foe of Marvel's First Family who sought to replicate the cosmic accident that gave them superpowers.

Marvel Studios

There's every chance that Red Ghost has been cut from The Fantastic Four at the last minute, perhaps in response to test screenings. Alternatively, his screentime may have been reduced, prompting his omission from the press release, which is not a comprehensive cast list and only includes the movie's biggest stars.

The chances that The Fantastic Four has slashed scenes and possibly a whole villain only rise when looking at the latest runtime updates. AMC Theaters previously indicated First Steps would run for 2 hours, 10 minutes, which has since dropped to 1 hour, 55 minutes (via Games Radar).

In terms of who is still officially in First Steps, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Mass-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn will lead the way. They are joined by Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles.

Fans will have to wait until the MCU's latest blockbuster hits theaters on Friday, July 25, to uncover the fate of Malkovich's Fantastic Four villain with certainty.

Would Cutting John Malkovich's Villain Change The Fantastic Four Much?

It's unclear exactly how John Malkovich's Red Ghost was planned to feature in The Fantastic Four, which has already shown off several villains who will appear. Some have theorized that Marvel's First Family would take on familiar villains such as Mole Man, Red Ghost, and Giganto in the opening before Galactus' arrival.

If Red Ghost was simply part of some extended montage of ass-kicking action, his omission from The Fantastic Four may not go sorely missed or spark any significant changes in the larger story. That said, it would be a shame to cut the MCU of such a beloved two-time Oscar-nominated actor.

For now, it's too soon to tell whether Malkovich has truly been cut from The Fantastic Four, as nothing has been confirmed by Marvel Studios.