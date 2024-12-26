I Can't Believe Kat Dennings' Darcy Lewis Just Had a Baby With Howard the Duck In the MCU

The fourth episode of What If…?’s final season laid a literal egg!

One of the alternate Marvel universes that the animated What If…? has explored is one where Thor grew up without Loki as his brother. Instead of being raised as a warrior, the un-humbled Asgardian became a wild party animal and brought an absolute rager to Earth.

This leads to an unlikely romance between two of the MCU’s recurring side characters.

Howard the Duck & Darcy's Child In the MCU, Explained

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 4 of Marvel Studios' 'What If...?.'

Season 3, Episode 4 of What If…? dropped on Wednesday, December 25 with the title, "What If... Howard the Duck Got Hitched?." It explored new parenthood for the Marvel mallard (voiced by Seth Green) and his bride, Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis from the Thor films and WandaVision.

However, it’s no ordinary tyke that the couple brought into the world. Darcy quite literally lays an egg in the delivery room. And to make matters more unusual, not only does the egg contain a human/anthropomorphic duck hybrid, but a powered-up one at that.

Darcy gave birth during the convergence of the Nine Realms (a concept originally explored in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World). This, coupled with the fact that the child was born of two worlds, granted her startling cosmic abilities.

Naturally, every major player on the planet and beyond wants to control the egg for themselves. Under the guise of a free couples’ cruise, the Grandmaster plots to steal the egg from the "the Duck" Family and serve it up as the main course at a fancy dinner.

But Yondu Udonta and the Ravagers swipe it before it can be eaten, and subsequently, the egg is absconded with by Kaecilius and his mystical zealots to give Dormammu a corporeal form

One thing leads to another and culminates in a madcap chase involving SHIELD, the Dark Elves, the Frost Giants of Jotunheim, and even the Mad Titan himself, Thanos.

Eventually, when all hope seems lost and it looks as though Darcy and Howard’s baby will be eggnapped, the unhatched infant begins to glow and emits lightning blasts which seem to vaporize its pursuers.

After all that, the egg finally hatches, revealing the newest member of Darcy and Howard’s family: an unexpectedly cute baby girl with feathers protruding from her forearms.

Ultimately, Darcy and Howard the Duck take their newborn daughter, which they named Byrdie, back home safely and soundly. Until she starts wailing, of course, quickly prompting her parents to comfort her as Uatu the Watcher looks on.

Byrdie Will Return in a Later What If…? Episode

Information directly from Marvel confirmed that Howard the Duck and Darcy Lewis’ kid will come back in one of What If…?’s remaining episodes, albeit as an adult.

As seen in a trailer for the show, Byrdie soars through the sky, firing energy blasts from her body. The character will be voiced by Natasha Lyonne, who will also star in 2025’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but one must assume that her Fantastic Four role is for a completely different character.

Byrdie joins a very exclusive club of superheroes and other characters that originated in the MCU instead of the comics. Other members include Moon Knight’s Layla El-Faouly and Agent Phil Coulson.

It is not currently known what Byrdie’s new role will be in What If…?, nor whether the hero will make the leap to live-action like Captain Carter, played by Hayley Atwell and who is confirmed for 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel Animation’s What If…? Season 3 will release one new episode a day until Sunday, December 29.