Marvel Studios Confirms Historic Setting for Phase 6's First Movie

The MCU's Phase 6 will kick off with a movie that Marvel Studios confirmed to feature a setting never utilized in MCU history.

Phase 5 of the MCU will end in 2025 with the release of Thunderbolts* in theaters (May 2) and Ironheart on Disney+ (June 24). Serving as the middle point of the Multiverse Saga, the story continued building on the idea of other universes outside of the franchise's mainstay, Earth-616.

Phase 6 will deliver at least six new movies and even more Disney+ shows, which will take MCU fans to new corners of the globe and far beyond over the next few years.

Where Will Marvel Studios' First Phase 6 Movie Take Place?

As part of the promotional tour for Marvel Studios' first Phase 6 movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the film is confirmed to use a setting never before seen in the MCU.

In the lead-up to the film's release, director Matt Shakman noted The Fantastic Four will be the first movie in MCU history to take place in a timeline with an Earth devoid of superheroes outside of the titular quartet.

It also marks the fourth MCU movie to use a world outside Earth-616 as a primary setting for any time. Deadpool & Wolverine jumped around across multiple universes, as did Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and The Marvels' post-credits scene was in a world away from Earth-616.

Additionally, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige appeared in a video at CinemaCon 2025 (see more on Marvel's CinemaCon showing here) to tease The Fantastic Four's setting.

Speaking from the set of Avengers: Doomsday, Feige told fans that Marvel was "building a vibrant, retro-futuristic world from the ground up" and shooting with IMAX cameras for the best theater experience.

This is only further indication of The Fantastic Four's alternate-universe setting as the movie begins a massive Phase 6 slate for Marvel Studios (which includes at least five new Disney+ shows). Below are the confirmed locations for other Phase 6 outings:

Wonder Man - Los Angeles

Wonder Man (coming to Disney+ in December) will feature Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, an aspiring actor who eventually gains incredible superpowers. While his MCU origin story is still being kept a secret, Wonder Man will use a classic setting from the character's roots: Hollywood.

Set photos and videos have shown Wonder Man will be set in the City of Angels (Los Angeles, California) as the hero works his way through the rigors of movie stardom. Here, he will meet characters like Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery as he learns the ins and outs of both Hollywood life and being a superhero.

With few details known as of writing, there is no word on whether the series will take any action outside of Southern California yet.

Eyes of Wakanda - Wakanda

Eyes of Wakanda will be Phase 6's first animated Disney+ series, taking fans back through the history of the iconic African nation. The series will look back at past generations of Wakanda's strongest warriors as they search the globe for missing vibranium artifacts that have fallen into the wrong hands.

As indicated by the show's title, much of this new Black Panther-centric series will be set within the borders of Wakanda, highlighting the country's strongest fighters and most cunning spies. However, plenty of other worldwide locales are sure to be highlighted as the Wakandans continue their search for vibranium.

Avengers: Doomsday - Sanctum Sanctorum

Currently, Marvel Studios' next epic team-up outing, Avengers: Doomsday, is in the early stages of filming ahead of its May 1, 2026 release date. Outside of its expected massive cast of heroes and villains (led by Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom), its specific locations in-universe are still largely unknown.

One rumor indicated Doomsday will revisit New York City's Sanctum Sanctorum, which also played a small role in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. Of course, this is known as a home base for Doctor Strange and the sorcerers of Kamar-Taj, and it's hosted many battles over the years.

Considering Doomsday is sure to break open the Multiverse to new levels, the Sanctum is only going to be one of many major locales visited throughout the film. It would be a huge surprise if the plot did not throw the MCU's biggest names into multiple other worlds as they try to stop Doom's takeover.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 - Hell's Kitchen

Following the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 in April 2025, the show is already confirmed to move forward into Season 2 in 2026. Behind Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, the series has successfully continued the story laid out first on Netflix.

While the core locale for the original Daredevil show was Hell's Kitchen, Born Again covers the greater New York City area, not specific to one particular borough. Times Square in Manhattan has been shown on multiple occasions, and Matt and co. have traversed much of the city throughout the first eight episodes.

For now, the show appears to have no concrete plans to move out of the Big Apple in Season 2 (as shown in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 set photos).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - New York City

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures confirmed that Spider-Man 4 will officially be titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day at CinemaCon 2025, giving fans an idea of what to expect in the sequel. It will follow up with Peter Parker after the world forgets of his existence, with the young hero still putting his best foot forward on his own.

For the time being, the movie is expected to take the story back to Peter's old stomping grounds, New York City, which has been the case for two of his first three films. However, there is a chance the film could dip into other universes as well, considering it will reportedly take place simultaneously with Avengers: Doomsday.