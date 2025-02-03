February 9 Will Be an Amazing Day for MCU Fans

Marvel Studios is kicking off its anticipated 2025 slate with two MCU trailers fans have been waiting for.

For the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9, Marvel Studios is doubling up their trailers from last year.

As reported by Deadline, the two MCU trailer spots will be aired during FOX's Super Bowl broadcast; but with Marvel Studios releasing three films in 2025, the question is which upcoming movie will fail to score a game-time spot.

Since Captain America: Brave New World flies into theaters on February 14, and promotion has been underway for a while, Variety expects May 1st's Thunderbolts* and July 25's The Fantastic Four: First Steps to grab Marvel's coveted trailer spots.

It's all but confirmed that The Fantastic Four will be one of the Marvel Studios movies promoted on February 9, as it's already been announced that the movie's first trailer will debut earlier in the week. Thus, fans can expect a shortened 30-second version of that teaser that may or may not include some new footage.

This year's double Super Bowl line-up is a change from last year as Deadpool & Wolverine was Marvel Studios' only film in 2024.

For comparison, check out Marvel Studios' Super Bowl spots from previous years below:

What To Expect From The Fantastic Four Trailer

The Direct

Fans caught their first glimpse of The Fantastic Four: First Steps during the MCU's Hall H panel at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con.

Since filming had to begin, the Comic-Con footage was a concept teaser showing the Fantastic Four cast in character and the film's retro asthetic, such as Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards teaching a science class called "Fantastic Science with Dr. Richards" and the stars participating in "Let's Make a Love Match" game show.

The concept footage ended on a chilling note with Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, peering into the the windows of the Fantastic Four's Baxter Building.

With The Fantastic Four's first trailer premiering on Good Morning America before the Super Bowl, it's unknown if Marvel Studios will release a shorter version of the teaser or a completely different spot on February 9.

Regardless, a continued emphasis of the movie's 1960s-inspired setting is expected in either promo to show audiences this isn't just a different Fantastic Four reboot but a different MCU film.

A focus on the film's all-star cast to establish their characters is a given as well, along with views of the Fantasticar (which was heavily featured at Comic-Con) and maybe the comic-book HERBIE in live-action.

Actual footage of the MCU's Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) are also expected and highly anticipated.

But the big question amongst MCU die-hards is whether the trailer will allude to Doctor Doom, played by Iron Man's own Robert Downey Jr., ahead of Avengers: Doomsday.

Super Bowl LIX will take place on Sunday, February 9 with kick-off expected for 6:30 p.m. ET, airing live on Fox.