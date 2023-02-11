Every 2023 Super Bowl Movie Trailer to Watch for (Marvel, DC & More)

Super Bowl LVII will be jam-packed with movie trailers, including ones from Marvel, DC, and other notable major franchises that want to build hype for their upcoming projects this year.

2023's Super Bowl is set to take place Sunday, February 12, at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will feature the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

While sports fans are excited about the football spectacle, movie nerds will be glued to their screens for the avalanche of trailers and commercials that will premiere during the event.

This year, Forbes revealed that a 30-second Super Bowl commercial costs $7 million, a record high. That is $500 thousand higher than last year's $6.5 million and $3 million higher than a 30-second spot 10 years ago.

Some notable Super Bowl commercials have already circulated online, such as a PopCorners ad featuring Breaking Bad stars, Heineken's ad starring Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, and Rakuten's Clueless-inspired advert led by Alicia Silverstone and Elissa Donovan.

Every Movie Trailer in 2023's Super Bowl

1.) Fast X

Universal Pictures officially unveiled a high-octane and action-packed new trailer for Fast X, the tenth entry to the long-running Fast and the Furious franchise led by Vin Diesel.

The trailer is filled with intense character moments headlined by the clash between Diesel's Dominic Toretto and Jason Momoa's new villain.

Watch the trailer below:

Fast X premieres in theaters on May 19.

2.) Scream VI

"This isn't like any other Ghostface."

Scream VI will push Ghostface into the forefront (again). The one-minute Super Bowl trailer is packed with thrilling scenes, with much of it focused on a ladder escape sequence featuring Melissa Barrera's Sam:

Scream VI is set to be released in theaters on March 10.

3.) 65

Sony Pictures doubled down on the action and dinosaurs in the new Super Bowl trailer for the Adam Driver-led thriller, 65.

The 30-second promo shows Driver's protagonist in a tense face-off against a T-Rex with snippets of scenes of Noa, his companion, being attacked by a prehistoric lizard:

65 is set to premiere in theaters on March 10.

4.) Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Super Bowl trailer didn't waste time providing fans with all of the action while showcasing its stellar ensemble of stars.

The 30-second spot highlighted the abilities of every main character alongside their favored weapons:

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is set to premiere in theaters on March 3.

5.) AIR

Based on a true story, AIR is set to chronicle the birth of the partnership between Nike and Michael Jordan.

Matt Damon stars as Sonny Vaccaro, the Nike shoe salesman who convinces Jordan to sign with the company, while Ben Affleck portrays Nike owner Phil Knight:

AIR is set to premiere in theaters on April 5.

Movie Trailers We Expect at the Super Bowl

1.) Cocaine Bear

Universal

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, Cocaine Bear is set to follow the story of a 500-pound black bear that consumes a significant amount of cocaine leading to a drug-imbued rampage.

Deadline's sources revealed that the upcoming thriller will have a 15-second pre-game spot during the Super Bowl.

Cocaine Bear is set to premiere on February 24.

2.) The Flash

DC

DC will join the Super Bowl fun with a new trailer for Ezra Miller's The Flash.

A short preview of The Flash is reportedly scheduled to be released around kick-off time at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT.

Afterward, a TV spot with footage from the trailer will air during the game on FOX toward the end of the first quarter.

The Flash will premiere in theaters on June 16.

3.) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel

As shared by Deadline and Ad Week, Marvel Studios will not be left out as it is expected to unveil several Phase 5 goodies, starting with a full trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Similar to past MCU trailers, the next trailer for James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to shed some more light on the film's story and potentially more looks at Will Poulter's new superhero, Adam Warlock.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to premiere in theaters on May 3.

4.) The Marvels (Possible)

Marvel

According to Deadline, there's a possibility that the first footage from Brie Larson's The Marvels will debut during the big game, which would give fans a sneak peek of Carol Danvers' cosmic adventure alongside Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambaeu.

The Marvels premieres in theaters on July 28.

5.) The Little Mermaid

Disney

Disney is set to maximize Super Bowl's viewership by finally revealing the trailer for The Little Mermaid, a live-action remake led by Halle Bailey as Ariel.

The Little Mermaid will release in theaters on May 26.

6.) Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Paramount

Paramount Pictures' revival of the Transformers franchise is expected to be front and center in this year's Super Bowl as the studio will reportedly release new footage for the clash between the Autobots and the Decepticons.

Deadline mentioned that Paramount will showcase a Rise of the Beasts TV spot rather than a full trailer.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to premiere in theaters on June 9.

Despite the massive amount of trailers set to premiere during this year's Super Bowl, there are still quite a few under the rumored umbrella.

Entertainment scooper Daniel Richtman shared that Disney and Pixar could unveil a new trailer for Elemental while Universal could sneak a promo for The Super Mario Bros. Movie (though Deadline refuted that claim).

Deadline also noted a possible spot for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny might be in the cards. Moreover, a trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is not expected to debut during the sports festivities.