Marvel Reveals Best Look at MCU Adam Warlock Costume

Adam Warlock, Will Poulter
By Klein Felt Posted:

After a brief appearance in December's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, new photos offered fans a good look at Will Poulter's debut as Adam Warlock. 

Meeting Adam Warlock

New images posted by Empire Magazine revealed the first full-body look at Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Will Poulter's intergalactic hero can be seen sporting god-like armor, almost resembling something Thor or Loki would wear in the MCU. 

adam1
Empire

His shining gold skin and silver tunic are also complimented by a bright red cape, something Marvel Comics fans will recognize from the character's storied comics history. 

Adam Warlock 2
Empire

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

