Marvel Reveals Best Look at MCU Adam Warlock Costume

After a brief appearance in December's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, new photos offered fans a good look at Will Poulter's debut as Adam Warlock.
Meeting Adam Warlock
New images posted by Empire Magazine revealed the first full-body look at Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Will Poulter's intergalactic hero can be seen sporting god-like armor, almost resembling something Thor or Loki would wear in the MCU.
His shining gold skin and silver tunic are also complimented by a bright red cape, something Marvel Comics fans will recognize from the character's storied comics history.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates!
