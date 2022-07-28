First Look at MCU’s Adam Warlock In Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Revealed (Description)

After countless delays due to the pandemic and other factors, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally set to make its mark as the second movie in the MCU's Phase 5. And with Guardians 3 comes the first appearance in the MCU for Adam Warlock, one of the most heavily-teased characters throughout the entire Guardians franchise.

In October 2021, Will Poulter was reportedly cast as Adam Warlock for the MCU, which fulfills the tease from one of Vol. 2's five post-credits scenes where Ayesha looked at his gestating birthing pod. Now, he'll finally interact with the Guardians of the Galaxy and show his true power after the space outlaws helped the Avengers defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Poulter came on stage with director James Gunn and a few other castmates to share some insight into his thrilling MCU debut, which should only change the game further for the Guardians. Additionally, the team shared an exclusive first trailer with the ecstatic Hall H crowd, and it appears that Adam Warlock made his mark in that arena as well.

The MCU Welcomes Adam Warlock to Phase 5

The first trailer for Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 played exclusively for the Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. This trailer even included a brief first look at Will Poulter in his MCU debut as Adam Warlock.

Marvel Comics

Warlock only appeared for a second at the very end of the trailer, donning a golden-brown top and boasting his classic gold skin. The shot didn't include his classic glowing white eyes, but the gem seen in his forehead from the comics was front and center as he looked ahead.

Poulter's MCU costume was also obscured, but it seems to be a more built-up, paneled version of his suit than the spandex seen in the comics. It's also unclear if Adam Warlock will be wearing his trademark skull emblem due to the shot not being low enough, but fans shouldn't rule it out just yet.

Marvel Comics

How Will Adam Warlock Factor Into Guardians 3?

While fans still don't have a full look at Adam Warlock's full MCU design, what came on screen was enough to get the crowd at Comic-Con pumped up for one of the most powerful characters in Marvel's history.

Considering how long Warlock's inclusion in the MCU has been a topic of discussion amongst fans, it wouldn't be a shock to see most of Warlock's footage kept hidden until the movie's promotional tour moves further along. Thankfully, the rumors of the changes in his appearance that James Gunn debunked seemed to be false in the end, with the character looking as formidable as ever in his live-action debut.

Now, the mystery turns to what exactly Warlock will be doing in the movie alongside the Guardians, as he's toed the line between hero and villain often in the comics. With Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary serving as the main antagonist and showing every sign of being the team's most terrifying villain yet, a character as strong as Warlock will likely be necessary for the Guardians to have a fighting chance.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to debut in theaters on May 5, 2023.