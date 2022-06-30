MCU Rumor Reveals Major Changes to Adam Warlock’s Costume On-Screen

After a not-so-subtle post-credit scene tease for Adam Warlock in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the cosmic creation is heading to the MCU. Back in October 2021, it was confirmed that actor Will Poulter would play the role as Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. James Gunn's third Guardians film has already wrapped filming and is set to release on May 5, 2023.

The aforementioned tease came by way of Ayesha of the Sovereigns featured in Guardians 2 sitting near a birthing pod saying, "I think I shall call him... Adam."

As one of the most powerful Marvel beings, Adam Warlock could change the power dynamics within the MCU. Based on the post-credit scene, Ayesha intends to use Adam as a weapon against the Guardians, teasing Poulter's potentially villainous role next May.

Around the excitement of Warlock joining the cosmic branch of the MCU, fans remain curious about how Marvel Studios will design the Cosmic Crusader. A new rumor details the best look yet.

Adam Warlock Rumored Redesign

A recent rumor from Chippu indicated that the MCU's Adam Warlock will undergo significant changes to his appearance as compared to his comicbook counterpart.

Warlock will apparently have an almost entirely gold costume, as well as his comics accurate gold skin and hair. He won't wear anything blue or red, but the chest, shoulders, arms and waist have some reddish strokes.

Two further significant differences are that Warlock doesn't have a cape (which could be added in post-production) and will not have a gem in the middle of his forehead due to the MCU canon of all the stones being reduced to atoms.

Amongst the changes, Will Poulter's Warlock will feature a comic book accurate skull at the end of his neck. Check out the image below to see Warlock's classic illustrated look.

Marvel Comics

Here's another comic book appearance of Adam Warlock, featuring a red and blue costume.

Marvel Comics

Previously, Chippu correctly reported on She-Hulk's release window of August prior to the official release date announcement from Marvel Studios, in addition to noting that the season would be receiving nine episodes rather than the previously announced ten.

Chippu also reported on many details about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that are consistent with what has been revealed and rumored so far, including the costume for Namor.

Why Fans Shouldn't Worry About Comic Accurate Costumes

Opinions on MCU appearances range far and wide. There are fans who often complain or critique MCU looks for not being comic book accurate or true to the character. The other side of this coin are those that put all of their faith in Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and the Marvel creative team to give them the best look possible.

Going away from the comics would be nothing new to the MCU. A recent discussion is Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher who based on the trailers looks much more human than in the comics. Another new controversial decision by Marvel Studios was Kamala Khan's power set and design as Ms. Marvel. Her suit looks similar to the comics, but her powers vary greatly.

The important aspect of costume design in the MCU is that it is constantly changing. Iron Man and Captain America went through a plethora of different suits and armor during their time in the MCU. Now Sam Wilson's Captain America has been given a new Wakandan built suit that melds Falcon and the classic red, white, and blue.

Adam Warlock's appearance will look appropriate for the context of the character in the movie. If and when Adam evolves as a character within the MCU, his costume may as well.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases on May 5, 2023.