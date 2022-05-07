James Gunn Celebrates Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Wrap With New Cast Photos

It has been five full years since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was released in theaters. And despite appearances in two Avengers movies, and an upcoming role in Thor: Love and Thunder and their very own Holiday Special, fans have waited for the return of Marvel Studios' most galactic franchise for a long time. That wait gets shorter and shorter with every passing day and every milestone is enough to grab the attention of Guardians fans.

After a handful of announcements from various cast members wrapping their roles in the threequel, director James Gunn has made the announcement that the cameras have been turned off, the costumes have been returned, and the film has wrapped.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Wraps Filming

On Twitter, James Gunn announced that the "picture [has] wrapped in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy" along with a touching message to his cast and crew. With this tweet was a candid shot of Gunn and some of the most veteran cast members of the franchise, including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Pom Klementieff.

In a thread of that tweet Gunn shared that yes, Zoe Saldaña was on set and with the crew. Zoe received a second image with her post as it was the only one Gunn had and it features "an unannounced actor". That actor is, of course, James Gunn's fiance and Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in theaters May 5, 2023, after the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special drops this holiday season.

A Wrap On The Guardians Trilogy

The words used here by James Gunn are tough for any Guardians fan - nothing is set in stone, and no announcement has been released. In fact, there are rumblings of the fourth installment of Guardians on the way. But it sure does feel like this is the end of an era for the rag-tag group of Marvel heroes and the visionary director that brought them to the mainstream.

The third of the trilogy has wrapped filming and now begins the fun part for Gunn. He has made it a staple of his work to use energetic editing and emotional music cues to capture audiences. Along with another chapter for the team, fans will be treated to another soundtrack full of vintage pop music destined to have a renaissance in the world.

Not afraid to take his fans behind the scenes, notifications for James Gunn's Twitter account seem to be a must as he is in the lab making this movie what it is.

Gunn has spread his wings outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe with DCEU hits such as The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. So, at least for the man behind the neon and blacklight curtain, it feels like the end of an era. As for the cast? That remains to be seen, but the family vibe of this franchise gives off the impression of one last dance.

If the MCU has thought us anything, that means we are in for something special. Along with Gunn, both Jon Watts and the Russo Bros. were given the opportunity to cap off a trilogy or two. Fans have seen both Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home reach the top of the box office, and their hearts.

This movie is sure to be an emotional roller coaster of vintage Gunn/Guardian entertainment and another staple of the franchise, tears. Lots of tears.

A fun surprise is that Jennifer Holland, Gunn's fiance, and Peacemaker superstar, may have a cameo appearance in the film. Fans need to remember that the polarizing Justice League cameo in the Peacemaker finale was filmed on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Keep your eyes peeled for Aquatic Kings and Scarlett Speedsters.