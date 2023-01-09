Watch: Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man Promotes Heineken In Bizarre New Commercial

Ahead of the February 17 release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Paul Rudd starred in a commercial for the beer brand Heineken.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be both the first MCU film of 2023 and the first film of Phase 5 for the MCU. It is set to follow Paul Rudd's Scott Lang as he comes face to face with Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

Advertising for the film is ramping up. An official poster was recently released, and a new trailer is set to premiere at the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Along with official marketing material from Marvel Studios, Rudd recently appeared in a collaboration commercial to promote the film while oddly promoting a beer brand.

Ant-Man Appears in Heineken Beer Commercial

Heineken

Heineken recently released a new commercial for Heineken 0.0, the brand's nonalcoholic beer.

Surprisingly, Paul Rudd was featured in the commercial in full costume as Ant-Man, having a drink "before saving the day." Considering that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the MCU as a whole are largely aimed toward children, it is odd that Marvel Studios would choose to collaborate with a beer brand, even if it is to promote a nonalcoholic beverage.

Heineken

In the commercial, an ant walks up to Rudd and apparently questions his choice of drinking prior to doing his superhero work. Rudd then turns the bottle around and shows his friend that it is alcohol-free.

Heineken

The full commercial can be seen below:

Marvel Studios' Odd Collaboration Choice

Even though Marvel Studios is no stranger to crossover commercials prior to the release of a new movie, it is strange that the company would choose to collaborate with a beer brand considering who its main audience is.

Many past MCU projects have taken part in commercials like this in the past, but they have typically been with brands that are more family-friendly.

For example, Black Widow's David Harbour made an appearance in a Tide promo ahead of the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Also, Lucky Charms teamed up with Marvel Studios before Loki premiered on Disney+ to create a limited-time crossover cereal called "Loki Charms."

Perhaps Marvel Studios is making an attempt to market Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to a different audience.

Even though Heineken 0.0 is nonalcoholic and technically legal for minors to drink in the United States, it is still not legal for them to buy the beverage. Considering that fact, as well as that Ant-Man is arguably one of the most kid-friendly superheroes in all of the MCU due to his humor and lightheartedness, it is odd that a collaboration would be with a company such as Heineken.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in theaters on February 17.