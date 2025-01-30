Marvel Studios Has Big Plans for 2025 Super Bowl Trailers (Report)

Marvel Studios is hoping to score a touchdown with fans at the 2025 Super Bowl as it comes to play with more trailers than last year.

2 MCU Movies to Receive Trailers at 2025 Super Bowl

Marvel Studios

According to a report from Deadline, Marvel Studios will be going bigger than last year for Super Bowl LIX as it will be showing off two of its three 2025 movies - Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps - during the famous mid-game commercials.

As Marvel Studios only had one movie last year with Deadpool & Wolverine, that was the only play they had to run in 2024's Super Bowl commercials.

Going back one year further to 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debuted its second trailer to record-breaking viewership. Meanwhile, Paul Rudd suited up as Ant-Man for a Heineken 0.0 ad that also promoted Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania just days before its theatrical release.

A Disney exec cryptically addressed rumors of a Fantastic Four trailer being released at the Super Bowl. As fans eagerly await a trailer for Marvel Studios' most-anticipated movie of 2025, most are expecting the first official look at the MCU's First Family to be among its big game coverage.

In terms of what else Marvel Studios will spotlight as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs, Captain America 4 appears most likely. As the All-American sequel will hit theaters under a week after the game, it's tough to imagine it being omitted from the most patriotic sporting day of the year.

Back in 2023, Ant-Man 3 was in the same position as Captain America 4 as it was set to release just days after the Super Bowl. Perhaps the Star Spangled blockbuster will receive a similar treatment years later as Anthony Mackie suits up as Captain America for a co-promotion of his MCU movie and a product.

As such, Thunderbolts* may be the MCU movie omitted from Marvel Studios' Super Bowl trailer line-up. The decision would be logical as the ensemble has two trailers out already (one of which broke a 16-year MCU record) and three months still to go until it hits theaters, leaving plenty of time to dial up its marketing.

Meanwhile, Disney will be eager to give Brave New World a last-minute boost through the Super Bowl to bolster its box office while kickstarting The Fantastic Four's marketing campaign in front of the biggest TV audience of the year.

The Deadline article notably focuses exclusively on new movie trailers and does not discuss what Disney+ could bring to the field. A new spot for March's Daredevil: Born Again seems unlikely, but not impossible, while the world of Star Wars similarly has a chance to deliver the first peak into April's Andor Season 2.

Super Bowl LIX will take place on Sunday, February 9 with kick-off expected for 6:30 p.m. ET, airing live on Fox.