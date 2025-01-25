Disney Exec Reacts To Fantastic Four Trailer Rumors

As rumors start hinting the first Fantastic Four trailer debuting at the Super Bowl, a Disney executive shared his own brief reaction to what's being said.

Marking the last of three MCU movies being released in 2025, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will help deliver a milestone moment for Marvel Studios. It will be the quartet's first time being fully integrated into the Sacred Timeline as the stage is also set for what may happen in the next two Avengers movies.

While filming for this solo movie finished in November 2024, Marvel has only released minimal marketing to this point, with most looks at the characters coming through leaks and concept art. However, one major event on the horizon is starting to look like a destination point for a true first look at Marvel Studios' First Family.

Disney's Response to Fantastic Four Super Bowl Trailer Rumor

Disney

Disney Chief Brand Officer Asad Ayaz responded to an online rumor hinting at when fans might see the first trailer for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

A rumor on X (formerly Twitter) noted that Marvel was planning to release the first Fantastic Four trailer during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9. Ayaz responded by simply asking, "What?" in his own post.

X

While this may seem like an innocuous reply, Ayaz has pulled this same tactic ahead of the debuts for past MCU trailers.

Fans saw him use the same reply to rumor hinting that the first trailer for 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would be used as a post-credits scene for 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. This turned out to be completely accurate when No Way Home debuted.

Should this rumor about The Fantastic Four's first trailer be true, it would arrive 166 days before the movie hits theaters on July 25.

This would tie the movie with 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine for the fourth-longest gap between a first trailer and release date in the Multiverse Saga, only trailing The Marvels and Captain America: Brave New World. It would also come in slightly above the average of the first 13 movies (155.5 days).

The full list of first-trailer-to-release-date gaps for the Multiverse Saga can be seen below:

Black Widow - 150 days (before delays)

- 150 days (before delays) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - 136 days

- 136 days Eternals - 165 days

- 165 days Spider-Man: No Way Home - 116 days

- 116 days Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - 135 days

- 135 days Thor: Love and Thunder - 81 days

- 81 days Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 110 days

- 110 days Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - 116 days

- 116 days Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 156 days

- 156 days The Marvels - 213 days

- 213 days Deadpool & Wolverine - 166 days

- 166 days Captain America: Brave New World - 217 days

- 217 days Thunderbolts* - 221 days

Based on these numbers and previous activity from Ayaz, it appears highly likely that fans will get the first official trailer for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps during Super Bowl LIX.

What to Expect in the Upcoming Fantastic Four Trailer

Thus far, the only footage anybody has seen from The Fantastic Four is concept footage taken specifically for San Diego Comic-Con and D23 (see more on that Fantastic Four footage here). While the first official trailer may not reveal too much, it will be the first official imagery anybody has seen from this new outing.

The focus will likely be on the titular quartet (played by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they take their place as celebrities in their own universe.

This film is said to be avoiding the classic Fantastic Four origin story, meaning the team will almost definitely already have their iconic powers under control. While plot details remain mostly under wraps, they could be teased in this first look as fans eagerly wait to see how the group will fit into the larger MCU.

Set in a universe outside of Earth-616, The Fantastic Four's synopsis teased the team facing their biggest challenge to date, which is likely to be Ralph Ineson's Galactus. Known as the Destroyer of Worlds in the comics, this fight against Galactus could potentially end horribly if he forces the team to another universe.

The other big question fans have about this film is whether another expected major villain will be included — Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom.

Following his announcement as the Multiverse Saga's ultimate antagonist, many believe he could get his official MCU return via a small role in The Fantastic Four. However, if he does end up in this movie, chances are slim to nonexistent that he will be shown in a trailer.

Regardless of what is shown, this first trailer should be one of the biggest hits of any movie being promoted during Super Bowl LIX.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will fly into theaters on July 25.