2025 Fantastic Four Trailer Gets Imminent Release Date (Official)

The debut trailer for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the MCU's last 2025 movie, is confirmed for an imminent public reveal.

2025 is expected to be a massive year for Marvel Studios, largely due to the arrival of the MCU’s first Fantastic Four movie. Starring an all-star quartet of actors as Marvel’s First Family alongside the Silver Surfer and Galactus, anticipation is high to see how they will fit in amongst other MCU icons.

This film will kick off Phase 6 of the MCU and be released in July, and viewers are anxious to find out when the first look at the movie will arrive. That date has finally been set in stone as the formerly Fox-owned Fantastic Four prepares to step into the spotlight.

Marvel Studios

An ABC News press release confirmed when fans will get their first look at Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

According to the release, the first trailer for the 2025 Fantastic Four movie will debut on Tuesday, February 4 on the ABC broadcast of Good Morning America (GMA). This sets up a release timeframe between 7 and 9 a.m. ET.

Previous trailer debuts on GMA have occurred between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., specifically around 8:40 a.m. ET. This is expected to be the case for The Fantastic Four.

Marvel Studios reportedly plans to promote two of its upcoming movies during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9. The first trailer footage will likely be used in a 30-second spot for The Fantastic Four.

What To Expect in 2025 Fantastic Four Trailer

While viewers are sure to get hints at the movie's plot (see more on the synopsis for The Fantastic Four here), the main focus will likely be the leading quartet in action.

Since the announcement that Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach would embody those roles, the hype has been sky-high to see more.

This outing is only Marvel Studios’ second movie to occur mainly outside Earth-616, following Deadpool & Wolverine's efforts mostly on Earth-10005. As the team progresses to superhero status, MCU fans will see their entire world put into serious jeopardy to help close the Multiverse Saga.

Through this movie, Marvel Studios will bring what should be the most comic-accurate take yet on the supervillain Galactus, who will be this story's core antagonist. A potential debut by Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom is also in the cards, setting the stage for his place as the Multiverse Saga's ultimate villain.

With a few key nuggets of info already confirmed for The Fantastic Four, the trailer is the next big step in promoting what should be one of 2025's biggest hits. Even with heavy competition near it, such as Superman and Jurassic World: Rebirth.

The first trailer for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps will debut on Good Morning America on Tuesday, February 4. The movie will then be released in theaters on July 25.