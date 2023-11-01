Spider-Man 3 PS5's New Villains Teased by Yuri Lowenthal

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 star Yuri Lowenthal offered a new tease for what villains Spider-Man may face in the inevitable PS5 Spider-Man 3 game.

After facing a full-blown Sinister Six in the first PlayStation video game, Venom and Kraven the Hunter took on the main antagonist roles for the highly-anticipated sequel.

And while nearly a dozen villains were utilized in some form or another throughout this story, the web-slingers still have plenty of challenges moving forward.

Yuri Lowenthal on Spider-Man 3 PS5 Villains

Yuri Lowenthal, the voice actor for Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, teased new villains that could be on the way in Spider-Man 3.

Speaking with Collider, Lowenthal avoided spoiling anything for fans just diving into Spider-Man 2 on the PS5, only praising the titular hero for having arguably "the greatest rogues gallery villains" outside of DC's Batman:

"It’s tough, and I certainly don’t wanna spoil things for people who are just getting started playing this game or who haven’t played it yet. I will just comment by saying that, second to maybe Batman or maybe on par with Batman, Spider-Man has the greatest rogues gallery villains."

Commenting on Venom being the main villain in Spider-Man 2, Lowenthal also noted how much the Symbiotic antagonist has "dominated the spotlight for the last 25 years."

Looking forward, he asked whether the game will turn to "not as well-known villains," even joking about characters such as Tarantula and Big Wheel coming into play:

"By putting Venom in this game, which is certainly no spoiler at this point, but all 19 inches of Venom, it’s sort of taken out the villain that has dominated the spotlight for the last 25 years or something like that. So where do you go next? I mean, do you go to smaller, not as well-known villains and turn them into something else? Do you go way back to, like, Tarantula and be like, 'Okay, he’s not as goofy as you think if we told this story about him,' or, you know, Big Wheel? [Laughs]"

The leading voice actor got a laugh out of the idea of Big Wheel being the main villain for Spider-Man 3, exclaiming that it "would be awesome is what it would be."

For reference, Big Wheel from Marvel Comics is a character first known as Jackson Weele, an embezzling businessman who had the Tinkerer fashion him a weaponized Big Wheel - one of the wildest villains from Spider-Man's rogues gallery.

Marvel Comics

As for the other villain mentioned, Tarantula, he's known as Anton Miguel Rodriquez, a South American revolutionary who was expelled from his country for murder before becoming a powerful mercenary.

Marvel Comics

To close, Lowenthal gave Insomniac credit for "taking something we’ve seen before and spinning it" into something fresh and new while also teasing villains that were snuck into Spider-Man 2 as surprises.

"So I don’t know. Again, Insomniac is really good about taking something we’ve seen before and spinning it so that you get something new, and so you could almost go with anyone. But I can’t wait for people to see some of the the villains that we’ve snuck into this game without you knowing. I can’t wait to see some surprised looks on many faces."

Who Will Be Spider-Man 3's Main Villain?

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Looking at the ending moments of Spider-Man 2, this game's follow-up effort has a few options for who could be the next big villain after the Sinister Six, Doc Ock, Venom, and Kraven.

PlayStation

At the top of that list is Norman Osborn, who went into a rampage in his penthouse mansion after seeing his son Harry lying in a hospital bed seemingly comatose.

The New York City mayor even made an ominous phone call demanding the other party to "get the G-serum ready," teasing a turn into the Green Goblin. However, it could end up being Harry who becomes the villain if Norman uses the serum to save his son.

PlayStation

The ending also teased a possible comeback for Otto Octavius, who was shown to be locked up in the Raft after the first game as Norman asks him who the two Spider-Men are.

He noted that he was writing "the final chapter" in his notebook, which could hint that he's finding a way to come back from the brink of death for revenge against Peter.

Finally, the Venom storyline in Spider-Man 2 got another branch thanks to a side villain known as the Flame, who was later revealed to have used the alias "Cletus Kasady," well-known to fans as Carnage.

Although this character is now in the wind after fighting Spidey and Wraith, he escaped with a variant of the Venom symbiote that will likely keep that theme going into the next game.

No matter who takes the spotlight next time around, after more than a dozen antagonists were utilized in the first two games, it's clear that Insomniac has plenty more tricks and mayhem up its sleeves for the PS5 web-slingers.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is now available to play on the PlayStation 5.