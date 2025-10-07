Tron: Ares Review: A Visually Stunning, Brilliantly Scored Film With A Basic Plot & Basic Characters

Take one look at the trailer, and it should come as no surprise that Tron: Ares begs to be seen in a theater setting. This film was made for the big screen with one of the best sound systems in the world. Thanks to the stunning visuals, massive action sequences, and unforgettable score crafted by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, this movie is worth watching. However, if not for those elements, the film would be mildly entertaining to watch from the couch after home release.

Jared Leto stars in the third Tron film, which heavily focuses on the dangers and morality of A.I. Although that idea gets a bit muddled in a sea of action. Leto portrays Ares, a highly sophisticated program, who is brought from the digital world to the real world by his creator, Julian Dillinger (Evan Peters). Dillinger is exactly what you expect from a villain who wants nothing more than to be at the top of the food chain, but Peters does an incredible job. He is charismatic, which makes it easy for viewers to love and hate him. For me, he was the best part of the film, aside from the visuals and score.

Tron: Ares Is a Feast for the Eyes

Bringing elements from the Grid into the real world is tricky to pull off visually, but Tron: Ares succeeds. The lightcycles stand out against the city backdrop, largely in part due to the bright red lighting fans have come to recognize. This is the first time these worlds have blended on screen like this before, and it was worth the wait. There are several long (perhaps too long) action and chase sequences where these elements are allowed to shine. The budget went into the visuals and score, which is perfectly fine with me.

The visuals are not just for the real world, however. Toward the beginning of the film, hacking is portrayed in a smart and thrilling way—one like I have never seen before—that left me smiling from ear to ear. It is easily one of the most creative and thrilling parts of the movie, made that much better by a maniacal Evan Peters barking orders.

Tron: Ares Boasts One of the Best Scores of the Year

Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross were the absolute correct choice to compose the score for Tron: Ares. Every emotion that each scene emits is only heightened by its brilliance. There is just a mid-credits scene, no end-credits scene, yet I promise you it is worth staying in your chairs until the end to hear more of it. The score is one of the two main reasons this movie should be seen in theaters. A home sound system, no matter how good, will never do it justice.

Overall Thoughts on Tron: Ares

Tron: Ares takes place 14 years after Tron: Legacy and does reference the past films quite a bit. That said, you can follow along if you have not seen them. The plot and characters are nothing exceptional, although the actors do their best with what they are given. From the beginning, it is clear where things are going, the message of the film, and the plot points it will hit along the way.

Jared Leto is the right choice to play Ares. He is stoic with just a hint of emotion now and again. Evan Peters is a fantastic villain, giving his all on screen. Greta Lee is the heart of the film, bringing the much-needed emotion to the majority of the scenes. Jodie Turner-Smith is great as Athena, another program controlled by Dillinger. Gillian Anderson, who plays Elisabeth Dillinger, is phenomenal as always. I wish she had more to do; she sometimes felt wasted.

Overall, Tron: Ares should be seen in theaters, not because it is a masterpiece of a movie but because the visuals, sound design, and score all but demand it. The mid-credit scene hints that the story can easily continue, should that be what fans want.

Final Rating: 6/10

Disney will release Tron: Ares in theaters on October 10, 2025.