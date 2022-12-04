Disney+ Unveils New Lucasfilm Collection With 60+ Movies & Shows

Disney+ has added a new collection to its service that groups together a large handful of Lucasfilm projects, a majority of which are from Star Wars.
When it comes to these collections on the streaming service, oftentimes, they are created in anticipation of an upcoming project.
For example, there was a Black Panther bundle created ahead of Wakanda Forever, a Thor set proceeding Love and Thunder, and an Obi-Wan Kenobi collection prior to the Disney+ series—a handful of other examples exist. These all provided an easy and concise way for fans to catch themselves up on relevant information.
The bundles of content also help to simply provide further organization to a service that holds an insane amount of stuff.
Now, a new collection has hit the service that bundles together a chunk of Lucasfilm’s’ previous work.
Disney Plus Adds New Lucasfilm Collection
Disney recently added a new Lucasfilm collection to Disney+, and it includes nearly all of the studio’s previous releases.
Unsurprisingly, among the projects on the list are all the Star Wars films released to date:
- Star Wars: A New Hope
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Batch
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- Willow (1988)
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- Red Tails
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Solo
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Then there are some more recent additions that makeup Lucasfilms’ Series and Specials:
- The Mandalorian
- The Book of Boba Fett
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Andor: A Disney+ Day Special Look
- Andor
- Willow (2022)
- Star Wars: Vehicle Flythroughs
- Star Wars: Galaxy of Sounds
- Star Wars: Biomes
The largest part of the franchise, animation, has nearly two dozen projects:
- Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi
- LEGO Star Wars: Holiday Special
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch
- Star Wars: Resistance
- Star Wars Rebels
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars Visions
- LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales
- LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Movie)
- LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales
- LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
- LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles: Duel of the Skywalkers
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles: Clash of the Skywalkers
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles: Race for the Holocrons
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles: Raid on Coruscant
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles: Escape from the Jedi Temple
- Strange Magic
There are also documentaries, including ones focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi, Boba Fett, and more:
- Light & Magic
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits
- Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett
- Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett
- Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian
- Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy
There are also a handful of shorts, including the most recent addition to the Star Wars library, Zen: Grogu and Dust Bunnies:
- Zen: Grogu and Dust Bunnies
- Star Wars: Forces of Destiny
- Star Wars: Blips
- LEGO Star Wars: The Resistance Rises
- LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures: Shorts
- Star Wars Rebels: Shorts
- LEGO Star Wars: Shorts
Finally, there are some other vintage pieces:
- Star Wars Vintage:
- Droids
- Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure
- Ewoks: The Battle For Endor
- The Story of the Faithful Wookiee
- Ewoks
- Star Wars: Clone Wars
For those wondering where Indiana Jones might be, the series is currently stuck in the middle of a rights issue.
While Lucasfilm and Disney both own the IP, Paramount still owns the distribution rights to the first four films, which is keeping them off of Disney+. It’s likely that the two parties will come to some sort of agreement ahead of Indiana Jones Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny next year so that the streaming service can host the first four entries to prepare audiences.
Lucasfilm's Upcoming Projects
So what’s next for Lucasfilm? Well, the company's big Willow series is now on Disney+.
When it comes to Star Wars, The Bad Batch’s second season will premiere on January 4, 2023. Additionally, The Mandalorian’s third season will be landing on March 1 next year.
The company also has several projects currently in various stages of production, including The Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, and Ahsoka.
The Mandalorian is also set to start shooting Season 4, while the next Star Wars movie could start filming as early as the middle of next year.