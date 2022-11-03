Disney+ Adds Special New Collection for MCU Black Panther

Disney+ has revealed a new special Black Panther Collection ahead of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's theatrical debut.

On November 11, Black Panther 2 will finally arrive in theaters; and while the long-awaited MCU sequel is confirmed to conclude Phase 4, it's also set to provide closure in another way.

In addition to introducing new characters, Wakanda Forever will address the passing of Chadwick Boseman through the loss of Boseman's King T'Challa and how the film's supporting cast learns to carry on.

The sequel's marketing has already offered a preview of the powerful, emotional context in store for Marvel audiences.

And now, Disney+ has offered a new way for fans to revisit Boseman's MCU catalog prior to the anticipated film's release.

New Black Panther Collection Revealed on Disney+

Out ahead of the wide release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Disney+ has revealed a new collection of films and series featuring Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther.

In addition to 2018's Black Panther, Disney+'s Black Panther Collection consists of Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and the animated series What If...?

The latter is particularly poignant as Boseman won an Emmy for his performance in voicing Star-Lord T'Challa in the series.

While Black Panther 2 is the latest film from Marvel Studios, the Black Panther Collection is far from the first. In fact, these special MCU collections have become a sort of Disney+ tradition.

Earlier this year, and in preparation for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' arrival on Disney+, the streamer released a Doctor Strange Collection.

Disney+ then did the same this summer for Thor: Love and Thunder.

However, instead of unveiling the Thor Collection prior to the threequel's streaming release, Disney+ chose to share the themed library ahead of its theatrical debut.

It appears that Disney+ is keeping with the pre-theatrical model for Black Panther 2, joining Mark Ruffalo's Hulk Collection as the latest to be added to the Marvel Studios section of the streamer.

Why The Black Panther Collection Is Different

While the Black Panther Collection serves as a handy refresher ahead of Wakanda Forever, it also stands as a testament to Boseman's contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But that's not the only this collection stands apart from the rest.

Those who choose to reacquaint themselves with his MCU journey may also discover parallels with Wakanda's next Black Panther.

After all, T'Challa's own MCU story began with a loss and his dealing with grief and regret.

So even though this collection may have been intended as a pre-theater primer, it may, in fact, hit differently after a Black Panther 2 viewing.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11.