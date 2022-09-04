Wolverine's MCU Debut Tease | WB Delays DC Slate | Watch: First Star Wars Andor Clip | Fantastic Four Movie Director | Ezra Miller Issues Apology | MCU Phase 6 Movies & Shows | First She-Hulk Reviews |

Chadwick Boseman Makes MCU Awards History With 2022 Win

Chadwick Boseman Black Panther What If
By Lauren Rouse

Marvel Studios has taken home its first win at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles today, Saturday, September 3. 

The late Chadwick Boseman was awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Voice-Over Performance for his role as Star-Lord T'Challa in What If...?. The Black Panther actor starred in four episodes of the animated series.

This makes history for the MCU as Boseman is the first star to win in an acting category for a Marvel role at a major awards ceremony.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

