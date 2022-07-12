Chadwick Boseman Earns Posthumous Emmy Nom for Marvel Performance

Black Panther Star Gets Posthumous MCU Emmy Nomination

The Direct

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman earned a posthumous Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance" for his role as T'Challa's Star-Lord in What If...? Episode 2, "What If... T'Challa Became A Star-Lord?"

The tragically deceased actor goes up against Jeffrey Wright's performance as The Watcher in Episode 8, "What If… Ultron Won?" and F. Murray Abraham's Khonshu in Moon Knight Episode 3, "The Friendly Type."

The full list of 2022 Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance" can be seen below:

F. Murray Abraham - Moon Knight

Julie Andrews - Bridgerton

Chadwick Boseman - What If...?

Maya Rudolph - Big Mouth

Stanley Tucci - Central Park

Jessica Walter - Archer

Jeffrey Wright - What If...?

The 2022 Emmy Award winners will be announced at the official ceremony on Tuesday, September 13.

Developing...