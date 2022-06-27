Loki's 3 Best Episodes Submitted for Emmys Consideration

After Marvel Studios won its first-ever Emmy awards in 2021, the team hopes for more of the same success moving into 2022. Amongst the Disney+ series that Marvel is promoting for potential Emmys glory is Tom Hiddleston's Loki, which helped change the game last year with the God of Mischief's time-traveling shenanigans.

Due to Disney changing its plans with Loki by submitting it as a drama rather than a limited series, this show stands against heavier competition in pursuit of the coveted golden hardware this year. However, that isn't stopping Marvel from promoting Hiddleston's series with all of its efforts after delivering the leading actor's first solo project in his decade of service to the MCU to date.

Along with Hiddleston, many of his co-stars will lead the way for potential Emmy consideration, like Owen Wilson's Mobius and Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

Now, with only a couple of months to go until the awards are announced, Marvel is officially putting its best foot forward with submissions from last year's hit program.

Marvel Submits Loki Episodes for Emmys

Marvel

Gold Derby shared the 26 categories in which Marvel Studios will submit nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards for last year's Loki on Disney+.

This includes the entire main cast, all behind leading actor Tom Hiddleston as the titular God of Mischief. Owen Wilson (Mobius), Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Judge Renslayer), and Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15) will also seek out their own Emmy victories in the acting category.

In the Supporting Actor category, Richard E. Grant (Classic Loki) and Jonathan Majors (He Who Remains) will seek out Emmy wins for their work in Episodes 5 and 6, respectively.

Episode 1, entitled "Glorious Purpose," will go for the Best Writing (Drama) and Best Costumes (Fantasy/Sci-Fi) categories. It was in this episode that Loki first escaped 2012 New York City with the Tesseract, landed in the custody of the TVA, and spoke with Mobius about hunting down a rogue Variant of himself.

Season 1's penultimate episode, "Journey Into Mystery," hopes to have a shot at three Emmy awards, including Best Directing (Drama), Best Hairstyling (Period/Character), and Best Makeup (Period/Character). This episode featured Loki interacting with four of his Variants, including Boastful Loki, Classic Loki, Kid Loki, and Alligator Loki as they navigated The Void and worked to figure out the truth after all being pruned.

Episode 3, "Lamentis," will also attempt to earn a nomination for Best Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, One Hour). This entry pitted Loki alongside Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie as they tried to stay alive in one of the biggest natural disasters in history on the planet Lamentis-1.

The final three categories the show will go for are Best Casting (Drama), Best Main Title Design, and Best Main Title Theme Music.

Loki Searing For Glorious Emmys Purpose

Tom Hiddleston himself is no stranger to being in the running for Emmy Awards, as he was nominated for two separate trophies in 2016 for his work on The Night Manager. Now, he and his crew look for that same level of success within the MCU umbrella, if not more, with some wins.

Considering that WandaVision is the only show to win an Emmy Award for the MCU thus far, it's difficult to predict how Loki will fare against other top-level competition at this year's award show. Even so, fans are certainly hoping that one of the MCU's longest-standing fan-favorite characters gets the recognition he's worked for over the past decade as Loki continues to evolve.

Season 1 of Loki is available to stream on Disney+.