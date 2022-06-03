Florence Pugh, Vincent D'Onofrio & More Highlighted for Hawkeye Emmys Campaign

Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded onto the small screen, Marvel Studios has made it a point to showcase its slate for awards considerations, specifically aiming for the coveted Emmy Award. The initiative began with WandaVision, with the studio releasing campaign posters and a long list of awards considerations for the Academy to notice. This was followed by the same campaigns for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

Ultimately, the campaign paid off as WandaVision made history by nabbing an Emmy for Marvel Studios. The Elizabeth Olsen-led series won the award for "Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (half-hour)" at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys.

Now, it looks like Marvel Studios and Disney will look to replicate WandaVision's Emmy win by pushing for more awards campaigns for other MCU shows.

Marvel Pushes Hawkeye for Major Awards

Disney officially started its awards campaign for Marvel Studios' Hawkeye ahead of the 2022 Emmy Awards.

The MCU series submitted a plethora of nominees across 22 different categories, which include cast members, producers, writers, and more.

Hailee Steinfeld, Jeremy Renner, Florence Pugh, and Vincent D'Onofrio highlight the list of cast nominees from Hawkeye.

The full list can be seen below:

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jeremy Renner

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hailee Steinfeld

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Vincent D’Onofrio

Fra Fee

Tony Dalton

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alaqua Cox

Florence Pugh

Vera Farmiga

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Executive Producer - Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Trinh Tran, Brad Winderbaum, Rhys Thomas, Jonathan Igla

Co-Executive Producer - Trevor Waterson

Supervising Producer - Elisa Climent

Consulting Producer - Andrew Guest, Matt Fraction, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Bert & Bertie, Ep 103 "Echoes," Ep 104 "Partners, Am I Right?," Ep 105 "Ronin"

Rhys Thomas, Ep 101 "Never Meet Your Heroes," Ep 102 "Hide and Seek," Ep 106 "So This Is Christmas?"

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Eric Steelberg, ASC (101/102/106)

James Whitaker, ASC (103/104/105)

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

Maya Shimoguchi, Production Designer

Mark Walters, Supervising Art Director

Missy Parker, Set Decorator

CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Sarah Halley Finn, CSA

Jason B. Stamey, CSA

Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA

Chase Paris, CSA

FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

Michael Crow, Costume Designer

Donna O’Neal, Costume Supervisor

Kate Crowley, Assistant Costume Designer

MAIN TITLE DESIGN

John LePore

Doug Appleton

Ed Tranquino

Greg Herman

MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Christophe Beck

Michael Paraskevas

MUSIC SUPERVISION

Dave Jordan

Justine von Winterfeldt

ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

Christophe Beck

ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

“Save the City”- Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Terel Gibson, ACE (101/102)

Rosanne Tan, ACE (103/105)

Tim Roche (104/106)

SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Supervising Sound Editor - Brian Chumney, Jon Borland

Sound Editor - Marilyn McCoppen, Malcolm Fife, Theresa Eckton, Dee Selby

Foley Artist - Goro Koyama, Davi Aquino

Music Editor - Fer Bos, Nashia Wachsman

SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Re-Recording Mixer - Danielle Dupre, Tom Myers

Production Mixer - Pud Cusack

Scoring Mixer - Casey Stone

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE

Visual Effects Supervisor - Greg Steele, David Masure-Bosco

Additional Visual Effects Supervisor - Fernando Zorrilla

Visual Effects Manager - Sarah Stauffer

Visual Effects Producer (ILM) - Alexander Greene

Visual Effects Supervisor (ILM) - Vincent Papaix

Visual Effects Supervisor (Weta Digital) - Thrain Shadbolt

Visual Effects Supervisor (Rise FX) - Michael Wortmann

Visual Effects Supervisor (Luma Pictures) - Jared Simeth

STUNT PERFORMANCE

Carl Richard Burden

Noon Orsatti

Renae Moneymaker

Crystal Hooks

WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Jonathan Igla

Will Hawkeye Be Nominated for an Emmy?

Once again, Marvel Studios is going all-out for its award campaign. Hawkeye had an incredible run on Disney+, and it looks like the studio is banking on that success in order to capture Emmy nominations.

While it's unlikely that Hawkeye will be nominated for any major awards, the fact that Marvel Studios campaigned for a plethora of categories could hint that the Jeremy Renner-led series could nab at least a few nominations.

Hawkeye and WandaVision had a common denominator: they both have an original song under their belt. WandaVision won an Emmy for Kathryn Hahn's "Agatha All Along," and history could repeat itself with Hawkeye's "Save the City" from Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

Meanwhile, even though Florence Pugh and Vincent D'Onofrio began to appear in the later episodes, both stars had memorable performances throughout their appearance. It's possible that the Emmy will consider nominations for one or even both of them, thus making history for Marvel Studios.

Hawkeye is streaming on Disney+.