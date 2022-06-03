Florence Pugh, Vincent D'Onofrio & More Highlighted for Hawkeye Emmys Campaign

Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded onto the small screen, Marvel Studios has made it a point to showcase its slate for awards considerations, specifically aiming for the coveted Emmy Award. The initiative began with WandaVision, with the studio releasing campaign posters and a long list of awards considerations for the Academy to notice. This was followed by the same campaigns for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.
Ultimately, the campaign paid off as WandaVision made history by nabbing an Emmy for Marvel Studios. The Elizabeth Olsen-led series won the award for "Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (half-hour)" at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys.
Now, it looks like Marvel Studios and Disney will look to replicate WandaVision's Emmy win by pushing for more awards campaigns for other MCU shows.
Marvel Pushes Hawkeye for Major Awards
Disney officially started its awards campaign for Marvel Studios' Hawkeye ahead of the 2022 Emmy Awards.
The MCU series submitted a plethora of nominees across 22 different categories, which include cast members, producers, writers, and more.
Hailee Steinfeld, Jeremy Renner, Florence Pugh, and Vincent D'Onofrio highlight the list of cast nominees from Hawkeye.
The full list can be seen below:
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Jeremy Renner
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Hailee Steinfeld
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Vincent D’Onofrio
- Fra Fee
- Tony Dalton
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Alaqua Cox
- Florence Pugh
- Vera Farmiga
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
- Executive Producer - Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Trinh Tran, Brad Winderbaum, Rhys Thomas, Jonathan Igla
- Co-Executive Producer - Trevor Waterson
- Supervising Producer - Elisa Climent
- Consulting Producer - Andrew Guest, Matt Fraction, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson
DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
- Bert & Bertie, Ep 103 "Echoes," Ep 104 "Partners, Am I Right?," Ep 105 "Ronin"
- Rhys Thomas, Ep 101 "Never Meet Your Heroes," Ep 102 "Hide and Seek," Ep 106 "So This Is Christmas?"
CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
- Eric Steelberg, ASC (101/102/106)
- James Whitaker, ASC (103/104/105)
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
- Maya Shimoguchi, Production Designer
- Mark Walters, Supervising Art Director
- Missy Parker, Set Decorator
CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
- Sarah Halley Finn, CSA
- Jason B. Stamey, CSA
- Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA
- Chase Paris, CSA
FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES
- Michael Crow, Costume Designer
- Donna O’Neal, Costume Supervisor
- Kate Crowley, Assistant Costume Designer
MAIN TITLE DESIGN
- John LePore
- Doug Appleton
- Ed Tranquino
- Greg Herman
MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
- Christophe Beck
- Michael Paraskevas
MUSIC SUPERVISION
- Dave Jordan
- Justine von Winterfeldt
ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC
- Christophe Beck
ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS
- “Save the City”- Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
- Terel Gibson, ACE (101/102)
- Rosanne Tan, ACE (103/105)
- Tim Roche (104/106)
SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
- Supervising Sound Editor - Brian Chumney, Jon Borland
- Sound Editor - Marilyn McCoppen, Malcolm Fife, Theresa Eckton, Dee Selby
- Foley Artist - Goro Koyama, Davi Aquino
- Music Editor - Fer Bos, Nashia Wachsman
SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
- Re-Recording Mixer - Danielle Dupre, Tom Myers
- Production Mixer - Pud Cusack
- Scoring Mixer - Casey Stone
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE
- Visual Effects Supervisor - Greg Steele, David Masure-Bosco
- Additional Visual Effects Supervisor - Fernando Zorrilla
- Visual Effects Manager - Sarah Stauffer
- Visual Effects Producer (ILM) - Alexander Greene
- Visual Effects Supervisor (ILM) - Vincent Papaix
- Visual Effects Supervisor (Weta Digital) - Thrain Shadbolt
- Visual Effects Supervisor (Rise FX) - Michael Wortmann
- Visual Effects Supervisor (Luma Pictures) - Jared Simeth
STUNT PERFORMANCE
- Carl Richard Burden
- Noon Orsatti
- Renae Moneymaker
- Crystal Hooks
WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
- Jonathan Igla
Will Hawkeye Be Nominated for an Emmy?
Once again, Marvel Studios is going all-out for its award campaign. Hawkeye had an incredible run on Disney+, and it looks like the studio is banking on that success in order to capture Emmy nominations.
While it's unlikely that Hawkeye will be nominated for any major awards, the fact that Marvel Studios campaigned for a plethora of categories could hint that the Jeremy Renner-led series could nab at least a few nominations.
Hawkeye and WandaVision had a common denominator: they both have an original song under their belt. WandaVision won an Emmy for Kathryn Hahn's "Agatha All Along," and history could repeat itself with Hawkeye's "Save the City" from Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.
Meanwhile, even though Florence Pugh and Vincent D'Onofrio began to appear in the later episodes, both stars had memorable performances throughout their appearance. It's possible that the Emmy will consider nominations for one or even both of them, thus making history for Marvel Studios.
Hawkeye is streaming on Disney+.