Watch: Loki Reveals New Trailer for Emmy Awards Campaign

Marvel Studios' run at the Emmy Awards officially kicked off with 2021's WandaVision, which was the MCU's first Disney+ show that earned the studio its first three major awards on the TV level last year. While this hasn't happened yet for the MCU's other Disney+ shows in their first season, this year still has a major campaign on the way with Tom Hiddleston's Loki.

Although Loki made waves last year within the MCU upon its debut, throwing the entire Multiverse into chaos with each new episode, it wasn't able to compete at the 2021 Emmys due to its release timeframe. It will also deal with much stiffer competition due to the fact that it will enter in the Drama category rather than as a limited series, although hopes remain high for the show's potential success.

As the series' second season begins production in London, Disney and Marvel Studios are in the final stages of preparation for Loki's imminent Emmys campaign as the team hopes to add more hardware to its collection. Most immediately, that comes with a new ad promoting Loki and bringing it back into the forefront of viewers' minds.

Emmy Awards Run for Loki Begins

Marvel

Marvel Studios, via The Hollywood Reporter, released a 15-second promotional trailer for Marvel Studios' Loki as part of the show's "For Your Consideration" tour ahead of the 2022 Emmy Awards. This comes in every category available, including "Outstanding Drama Series."

The full ad can be seen below:

How Will Loki Fare at the Emmys?

Even though WandaVision brought Marvel Studios its only success to date at the Emmy Awards, its the only series to be eligible outside of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier thus far. Now, the hope from the higher-ups is that Tom Hiddleston's long-awaited solo show will come away with that same success in a few different categories.

While Hiddleston and co-stars like Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino are at the front of this campaign, Loki could hold a number of excellent potential options for winners across the board. Composer Natalie Holt's score made a memorable impact on viewers, and both Richard E. Grant's Classic Loki and Jonathan Majors' He Who Remains stand a good chance against the competition in the Guest Actor department.

Along with Moon Knight, Loki likely brings Marvel Studios its best chance at a second round of Emmy's glory once the awards show commences later this year. Marvel executives and fans alike certainly hope that Hiddleston's work is rewarded after more than a decade of service, and his co-stars and crew are all worthy of consideration as well.

Season 1 of Loki is now streaming on Disney+. Season 2 is currently filming, although there is no set release date yet.