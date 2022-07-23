Disney+ Reveals Special New Collection For Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk

One might not like him when he's angry, but fans have still found a lot to like about the MCU's Hulk. Portrayed via motion-capture performance by Mark Ruffalo, the actor has seen the character through various transformations.

In the original Avengers and Age of Ultron, the Hulk was basically a furious, uncontrollable brute. It wasn't until 2017's Thor: Ragnarok that the character gained more of a personality along with the ability to speak in more than a couple of words at a time. Bruce Banner will next appear in Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, serving as a mentor of sorts to the title character, aka, Jennifer Walters.

And with She-Hulk gearing up to premiere in mid-August, Disney+ has elected to give a bit of the spotlight to Jen's cousin, the Green Goliath himself.

Hulk Collection Added to Disney+

Disney+

When fans log into Disney+ they may notice a new collection, a group of different pieces of MCU content unified under a single theme: The Hulk. Indeed, the streaming platform has given focus to all of Bruce Banner/Hulk's appearances on the platform, organized neatly into a single screen.

The MCU projects in the Marvel Studios Hulk Collection are:

The Consultant

The Avengers

Avengers Age of Ultron

Team Thor: Part 1

Thor: Ragnarok

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

What If...? Season 1

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Listed as coming soon.)

Check out some screenshots from Disney+ below:

Ol' Jade Jaws himself, looks ready for a fight on Disney's streaming hub.

Disney+

Below are the actual selection of titles:

Disney+

This comes as a welcome addition to plenty of other MCU collections on the platform.

Disney+

Hours of Gamma-Powered MCU Fun

It's important to note that while the Disney+ Hulk collection covers most of Bruce's MCU appearances, it, unfortunately, doesn't include all of them.

Due to Universal owning the distribution rights for The Incredible Hulk from 2008, that film still isn't available to stream on Disney+. However, the movie has, in fact, been popping up on the platform in some international markets, so maybe it won't be long until it gets added to the North American library. After all, it's easy to imagine that one of Disney's goals is to put the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe under one virtual roof.

As mentioned above, the project in which Banner will show up next is She-Hulk, where he is tasked with schooling his cousin on the finer points of being an enormous, green rage monster.

The first episode of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will drop on August 17.