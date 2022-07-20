She-Hulk: Disney+ Confirms When First 3 Episodes Will Release

While much of the conversation about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been about its lackluster CGI, the anticipation is still high for the Tatiana Maslany-led series. There's still a lot that fans don't know about the upcoming Marvel series, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige already revealed that it will be a "half-hour legal comedy," indicating that there will be more humor than usual.

Marketing for the series has yet to be in full blast, which makes sense since it seems poised to be one of the main highlights of the studio at this year's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Despite the little amount of promotion, its first trailer did give a taste of what's to come, ranging from snarky humor to Hulk-sized action.

Now, ahead of Marvel's mega-size Comic-Con panel, important details about the show's release timeline have emerged online.

When Will She-Hulk Premiere on Disney Plus?

Disney+ confirmed that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will only have a single-episode premiere on the streaming service on Wednesday, August 17. The following episodes will premiere weekly, with its third episode coinciding with the two-part premiere for Star Wars: Andor on Wednesday, August 31.

Here is the exact schedule of the show's first three episodes:

Episode 1: August 17

Episode 2: August 24

Episode 3: August 31

Given that She-Hulk has a similar episode count to WandaVision's nine installments, this confirmation is somewhat unexpected, mainly because the Elizabeth Olsen-led series originally had a two-episode premiere in 2021.

As a result, this means that She-Hulk's run on Disney+ will last from Wednesday, August 17 to Wednesday, October 5, assuming that one episode is released per week.

How She-Hulk's Release Timeline Differs from Other MCU Shows

Marvel Studios' release schedule on Disney+ has been ever-changing. After WandaVision's two-episode premiere, many thought that this approach would become the norm for these small screen projects. However, it was made clear that this wasn't the case.

To recap, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and Loki all had single-episode premieres, and it looks like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will join that list. Hawkeye joined WandaVision as the two live-action MCU shows that had a two-episode premiere, but the exact details of why Marvel decided to do as such are still unknown.

It's possible that Marvel is still experimenting with the release timelines of these shows, with the studio potentially using viewership numbers as a basis. However, based on WandaVision and Hawkeye's schedules then, there's actually a good reason why it had a back-to-back premiere.

WandaVision started in a sitcom format, and it clearly benefited from the two-episode premiere strategy since the latter installment ended on a cliffhanger that allowed fans to somehow grasp the mystery behind the concept. As for Hawkeye, the timing of its double premiere allowed its finale to wrap up by the week of Christmas.

Given that there is no big holiday on the horizon that would affect She-Hulk's release timeline, ending the show during the first week of October would give Marvel ample time to promote its upcoming Halloween special on Disney+. While it is unknown when that series will be released, there's a strong chance that it will be released during Halloween week, meaning that it would have a three-week gap from She-Hulk's finale.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17.