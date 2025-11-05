Disney+ Finally Adds the Star Wars Feature We've Been Waiting For

A brand new Disney+ feature was finally added to the Star Wars side of the streaming service that many fans have been asking for for quite some time. Since the launch of Disney+, the House of Mouse has given Star Wars fans quite a lot of content, both in the form of new releases and past projects that were developed under George Lucas.

In the United States, Disney+ recently debuted a brand new Star Wars channel on its Streams tab titled "Star Wars Animation." This feature is only available for Disney+ Premium subscribers, but it is the first time that the platform has created a Streams channel that is exclusively focused on animated projects from the galaxy far, far away.

For reference, Disney+'s Streams operate like traditional television networks or channels, where a 24/7 live stream is always playing and can be joined at any time by a premium subscriber. For example, as of writing, the Star Wars Animation channel is playing Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 2, Episode 12, which is titled "The Mandalore Plot." The episode is playing out in real time, even if the subscriber is not watching the stream, and, when that episodes ends, Season 2, Episode 13 will begin.

The Star Wars Animation Streams channel includes content from every era of the franchise, and even includes projects that are not canon. For example, it will showcase episodes from canon shows like Star Wars Rebels and The Bad Batch, but will also play episodes of Ewoks and the 2D Clone Wars micro-series, which aren't canon and are labeled as "Vintage" projects on Disney+.

Animated Star Wars titles have been a part of Streams channels in the past, but this is the first time in Disney+ history that a Star Wars channel has only played animated projects. Seeing as how the animated side of Star Wars is held in such high regard by fans, the addition of an animated Streams channel is a big deal for many, as it allows fans to tune in at any given time and watch some piece of animated Star Wars content.

Below is a full list of projects that will be featured in the Star Wars Animation Streams channel:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (movie)

(movie) Star Wars: The Clone Wars (TV Series)

(TV Series) Tales of the Underworld

Tales of the Empire

Tales of the Jedi

The Bad Batch

Star Wars: Visions

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars Rebels: Shorts

Star Wars Resistance

Star Wars: Clone Wars (2D micro-series)

(2D micro-series) Ewoks

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales

LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation

LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars

LEGO Star Wars: The Resistance Rises

LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars Shorts

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Duel of the Skywalkers

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Clash of the Skywalkers

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Escape from the Jedi Temple

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Race for the Holocrons

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Raid on Coruscant

Star Wars: Forces of Destiny

Notably, a couple of animated Star Wars titles are missing from the list. Specifically, Droids and The Story of the Faithful Wookiee were left off, which is a bit surprising considering Ewoks made the cut. All three of those projects were released around the same time, so it is unclear why Disney+ would elect to include only one in the Streams channel.

It is also worth noting that Disney+ has been showing a lot of love to Star Wars animation lately. For instance, the platform recently added an official collection to its Star Wars section that includes every animated Star Wars project on Disney+.

How Long Will the Star Wars Animation Stream Be on Disney+?

Lucasfilm

This Star Wars Animation channel will likely only be around for a limited time. In the past, Disney+ has added other Star Wars streams to its platform, but has taken them off after different amounts of time has passed.

For example, around May 4, which is widely known as Star Wars Day (May the Fourth be with you), an exclusive Star Wars Streams channel premiered on Disney+. However, after a couple of weeks, the channel was taken away.

Disney+ could be experimenting with an exclusively animated Star Wars stream to see how well it does, but the most likely explanation for why it is on the service is the recent release of Star Wars: Visions Season 3.

Visions Season 3 was recently released on October 28, 2025, and has been met with a lot of praise from both critics and fans. Since there is so much hype around Visions and it is seemingly doing well in terms of reviews, Disney could think that it is a good opportunity to add the channel while fans are in the mood for animated Star Wars projects.

The details of how Streams work have never been officially explained by Disney, but Disney most likely has to pay some sort of residuals to crew members and/or actors when they have a Streams channel. That could explain why certain Streams channels don't stay up long, and why a lot of massive franchises like Star Wars and Marvel don't have constant Streams going at all times.

So, Star Wars fans should enjoy the animated Streams channel while it is on Disney+, because it is unclear how long it will remain on the platform. However, the service will undoubtedly add other Star Wars Streams in the future, whether it is to commemorate the release of a new project or to celebrate some type of anniversary.