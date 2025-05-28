Disney+ Just Removed a Beloved Star Wars Feature

Disney+ already removed a Star Wars feature that fans grew to love nearly three weeks after its launch. Disney+ is ever-expanding with its library, particularly regarding its Star Wars content. Just recently, fans were treated to Andor Season 2, Tales of the Underworld, and a 24/7 live-streaming channel on the platform.

On Thursday, May 22, Disney+ officially removed the "In A Galaxy Far, Far Away" stream from its platform. This 24/7 playlist exclusively featuring non-stop Star Wars content was added to the streaming service on May 4 as part of Disney+'s May the Fourth celebration, a Star Wars holiday that the platform always partakes in.

The "In A Galaxy Far, Far Away" stream was part of Disney+'s Streams content, which is similar to traditional TV channels that always have something playing live. Previously, Star Wars projects were a part of the "Hits & Heroes" stream, but that channel was removed prior to the Star Wars stream's addition.

"In A Galaxy Far, Far Away" showcased different types of Star Wars content, not just featuring Disney+ Originals. For example, the 24-hour channel allowed fans to watch the feature films while also streaming episodes of The Acolyte, Andor, and Ahsoka (which is currently filming its second season).

Since the channel was added on May 4 and was then removed on May 22, it was only available on the platform for 18 days. Disney has not officially revealed why the channel's life was so short, but it is likely due to financial reasons.

It is possible that Disney had to pay residuals to producers, actors, and other crew members each time a specific project aired on the stream. Since all Star Wars content is available to stream on Disney+ with even a basic subscription, it likely wasn't cost-effective for Disney to continue the stream, leading to its removal from the platform.

It is unclear if Star Wars content will be added to another official Streams channel at some point in the future, but since it is such a popular franchise, one would assume that it will find its way back into one of the playlists.

Now that the beloved "In A Galaxy Far, Far Away" stream has been taken off Disney+, only five Streams remain.

Every Disney+ Streaming Channel

Throwbacks

Disney+'s "Throwbacks" channel is still available on Disney+. It exclusively streams Disney shows from the 1990s and 2000s, such as Kim Possible, Timon & Pumbaa, and Quack Pack.

Phineas and Ferb

Phineas and Ferb is making a triumphant return with the release of its fifth season on the Disney Channel on June 5, 2025. It will be the first time since 2012 that the show has premiered a new season (find out just how big of a time jump the new season of Phineas and Ferb will feature here), and fans will get the opportunity to stream the new episodes the day after they premiere on Disney+.

To celebrate the return of Phineas and Ferb, Disney+ made a non-stop Phineas and Ferb Stream on the platform. It includes episodes of the original series while also showcasing the specials, such as the Marvel crossover and the Star Wars crossover.

The Simpsons

Disney+ also added a Stream specifically centering around The Simpsons. The show has been running for so long that fans can tune in at any point and likely never see the same episode.

Like the Phineas and Ferb stream, The Simpsons' also includes the specials that have been released.

Playtime

Disney+'s "Playtime" Stream is specifically catered toward children. It includes projects such as Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Me & Winnie the Pooh, and The Lion Guard.

ABC News

The "ABC News" Disney+ Stream features content from ABC's news programming, allowing fans to stay up-to-date with current events and more.