Disney+ Launches First-Ever Star Wars TV Channel

Disney+ launched its first-ever Star Wars TV channel as a part of its annual May the Fourth celebration. The Disney-owned streamer has cemented itself as the exclusive home to all things Lucasfilm. Whether it has been the 11 live-action films like Star Wars: A New Hope and The Force Awakens or the universe's iconic streaming series like The Mandalorian and the ongoing Andor, there has been plenty for Star Wars fans to dive into on the platform, but fans have always had to serve themselves, picking what and when they want to watch.

A first-of-its-kind Star Wars TV channel has been launched on Disney+, adding to its continued lineup of Streams on the platform. Streams are Disney+'s answer to the traditional TV channel, where fans can click into it 24 hours a day, and something will be playing.

Lucasfilm

The "In A Galaxy Far, Far Away" stream debuted on the service on May 4 (the annual Star Wars holiday May the Fourth), playing a rotating stream of Star Wars content, including the franchise's movies and catalog of live-action and animated TV shows.

The nonstop TV channel will run on the platform for several weeks before being removed on Thursday, May 22.

Lucasfilm

Since their debut in October 2024, several other streams have appeared on Disney+, including a Simpsons stream and one for the hit animated series Phineas and Ferb.

Previously, Star Wars content was played on the "Hits & Heroes" stream, which has since been removed.

The "In A Galaxy Far, Far Away" stream is now available on Disney+ for Premium subscribers on the platform. It features a rotating carousel of Star Wars-themed content from both the movies and TV sides of the franchise.

Those looking to get their Star Wars fix should tune in soon, though. After Thursday, May 22, the stream will be taken down, and fans will have to pick their Star Wars titles on the streamer one by one.

What Is Next for Star Wars on Disney+?

As fans take in franchise-defining moments across the Star Wars canon, thanks to the ongoing "In A Galaxy Far, Far Away" stream, eyes will almost surely turn toward the horizon, looking at the franchise's future on Disney+.

There is plenty for Star Wars fans to get excited about on the Disney-owned streaming platform.

Of course, Tony Gilroy recently concluded his sci-fi espionage epic Andor, with the end of Season 2 airing on Tuesday, May 13. But Andor is just the beginning of the franchise's streaming efforts in 2025.

Later this year, there are two more Star Wars titles for fans to ogle over.

First, in September, a sequel to last year's LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy will hit the platform, bringing about yet another hilarious mismatched take on the Star Wars galaxy, exploring what happens when a mysterious relic rearranging key events from the fan-favorite franchise.

Then, on October 29, a third season of the acclaimed Visions series will be released on the platform, with a new batch of animated anthology Star Wars stories from renowned anime studios (read more about the 2025 Star Wars lineup here).

And that is just the beginning, as 2026 is set to be a massive year for the franchise (one of the biggest in years), with the release of a new Star Wars movie and a second season of Dave Filoni's Ahsoka.