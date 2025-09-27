Disney+ Finally Adds Star Wars Collection That's Been Missing for Years

Disney+ just added a brand new collection to its Star Wars library that fans have been waiting for since the streaming platform launched in 2019. Disney+ is coming up on its six-year anniversary, and one of the biggest elements of the service is its collections for different franchises. For example, Star Wars has its own set of collections like the Skywalker Saga collection, the Darth Vader collection, and the Obi-Wan Kenobi collection.

Disney+ recently added a Star Wars collection titled "Lucasfilm Animated Collection" to its platform, putting all of Star Wars' animated projects in one place for subscribers. The artwork for the collection also includes a "20 years" logo, as Lucasfilm Anniversary is celebrating its 20th year. For reference, Lucasfilm Animation was established in 2005 to begin producing the Star Wars: The Clone Wars feature film.

Disney+

As mentioned, the new Lucasfilm Animated collection includes all of the projects that have been produced by Lucasfilm Animation. Those projects include:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Movie)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Series)

Star Wars Rebels: Shorts

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars Resistance

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld

Notably, Genndy Tartakovsky's Clone Wars micro-series, Ewoks, The Story of the Faithful Wookie, and Droids are not included in this collection, as they were not produced by Lucasfilm Animation (those projects were released before Lucasfilm Animation was established). However, it is worth noting that all of those projects are still a part of their own collection titled "Star Wars Vintage Collection."

The Lucasfilm Animated collection is something that has been missing from Disney+ for a while now. The animated side of the Star Wars franchise has become increasingly popular since the release of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and animated projects are becoming more and more frequent, so fans have wanted something like the Lucasfilm Animated collection for years, and now that wish has been granted.

Since Star Wars animation is so popular, it is strange that it has taken this long for an animated collection to be added to the Disney+ platform, especially since there are so many animated collections for other franchises.

What Is Next For Star Wars Animation?

The latest release for the animated side of Star Wars came in 2025 in the form of Tales of the Underworld. It was the third installment in the Tales series, following Tales of the Jedi and Tales of the Empire.

While nothing has been announced yet, Disney and Lucasfilm seem to be pleased with how the Tales episodes have performed. Therefore, it would not be surprising at all if more episodes of Tales were released in the coming years. Tales of the Empire and Tales of the Underworld were both released as special releases on May 4 for Star Wars Day, so another batch of episodes could be released on May 4, 2026, but nothing has been confirmed as of writing.

It is also worth noting that Star Wars: Visions Season 3 is confirmed to be on the horizon. It is not solely a Lucasfilm Animation production, as other studios around the world create episodes, which is why it was not included in the new collection. However, Visions is still a part of Star Wars animation, and Season 3 will be released in 2025, so it is coming up soon.

Another major animated project that has been announced is Maul: Shadow Lord. At Star Wars Celebration 2025, it was revealed that a full TV series about Sam Witwer's Maul will be coming out sometime in 2026.

No specific details have been revealed about Maul: Shadow Lord, but it is expected to be a spin-off and somewhat sequel of The Clone Wars, as it takes place around a year after The Siege of Mandalore. So, Maul: Shadow Lord will bridge the gap between Maul's appearances in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

Star Wars clearly has a bright future when it comes to animation, and there are likely more projects in the works that have not been announced yet.