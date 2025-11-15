Disney+ Just Quietly Released 3 New Star Wars Sequels

If there is one franchise that likes its sequels, it is definitely Star Wars, and fans may not have realized that the galaxy far, far away recently released three new sequel stories all at once. Star Wars is finally bringing its storytelling back to theaters in 2026 with the release of The Mandalorian & Grogu, but that hasn't stopped it from continuing to premiere new projects on Disney+. In 2025 alone, Star Wars gave fans a second season of Andor, a third season of Visions, Tales of the Underworld, and a LEGO Star Wars project.

Since its inception, Star Wars: Visions has been marketed as a non-canon anthology series of animated shorts, meaning that fans can press play on any singular episode and need no previous context to enjoy what they are viewing. However, Volume 3 of Visions, which was recently released on October 29, 2025, included three episodes that are direct sequels to earlier installments of the show.

Star Wars: Vision's Three Sequel Episodes

Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 is made up of nine total shorts (or episodes), and three of them act as sequels to previous Star Wars stories. Episodes 1, 3, and 6 all continue character arcs and stories that were introduced in Season 1, meaning those three episodes can be added to the long list of sequel projects within the Star Wars franchise.

Visions Volume 3, Episode 1, which is titled "The Duel: Payback," reunites fans with a character known as Ronin. Ronin is Star Wars' version of a samurai, as he is a lightsaber-wielding warrior. Visions Volume 1 saw Ronin go toe-to-toe with a character named Kouru, whom he defeated. In "The Duel: Payback," Ronin went up against a Jedi known as the Grand Master, allowing fans to see the next chapter in Ronin's story.

It is worth noting that a Ronin-centric novel was also released following the success of the character's appearance in Visions Volume 1. Titled Star Wars Visions: Ronin, the book acted as a bit of a sequel to the Volume 1 episode, as it featured the events of that episode in the book's first chapter.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3's second sequel episode was titled "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope." Many fans fell in love with "The Ninth Jedi," which was an episode of Visions Volume 1, so Star Wars decided to bring the main character, Kara, back for another installment in Volume 3. "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope" features Kara being pursued by bounty hunters and is a direct sequel to the Volume 1 episode.

Kara and "The Ninth Jedi" have seen so much success that Star Wars is actively developing a spin-off series titled Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi. It will be yet another sequel to Kara's story and is set for release in 2026.

The third and final sequel episode in Visions Volume 3 is Episode 6, which is titled "The Lost Ones." That particular episode showcases a character known as F, who was first introduced in the Volume 1 episode titled "The Village Bride." Like the other Visions Volume 3 sequel episodes, "The Lost Ones" acts as a direct sequel to "The Village Bride" by continuing F's story and character arc.

The other episodes of Visions Volume 3 are entirely standalone stories and do not connect to any of the other Visions episodes or other Star Wars entries. However, since Volume 3 featured sequels to past episodes, it opens the door for Star Wars to create more sequels for other Visions installments.

How Star Wars Decides Which Stories Get Sequels

Lucasfilm

It seems as though Star Wars likes to play things by ear when it comes to deciding which projects get sequels, especially when it comes to shows like Visions. If the three Volume 1 episodes that received sequels did not perform well or weren't received as well as they were when they were first released, fans most likely would not have gotten those Volume 3 sequel episodes.

Another good example of this, on the other hand, is The Acolyte. Lucasfilm never confirmed exactly how many seasons The Acolyte was supposed to have, but based on how Season 1 ended, it is clear that there were plans in place for at least a second season to be developed. However, due to fan reception, viewership numbers, and expenses, the show was cancelled.

A project receiving a sequel mostly boils down to how it performs. For example, reports surfaced that Star Wars could move forward with movie sequels to The Mandalorian & Grogu, but only if it has a strong box office performance. It seems almost unfair to determine a project's worth solely based on its financial return, but the Star Wars brand demands a substantial investment to get a project off the ground, so it must operate that way.

Every now and then, Star Wars will put its foot down and map out a plan for an entire series before seeing the statistics and the bottom line, but that doesn't happen too often. For instance, Andor was regarded as one of the best Star Wars projects of all time, so if Lucasfilm and Disney had decided to bring it back for a third season, the buzz around the project would have backed that up. However, because of the story Andor told, it would not have made sense to do so, which is why Andor ended with Season 2.

Star Wars Projects That Still Need Sequels

Lucasfilm

Almost everything under the Star Wars umbrella has been given at least one sequel. However, there are a few that still need a sequel or at least require more episodes/seasons to complete the whole story.

The first project that comes to mind is Skeleton Crew. That Disney+ series brought some new material to the galaxy far, far away, and it is clear that the group of characters could be further explored. Skeleton Crew wasn't necessarily groundbreaking, like Andor, but fans need to remember that the first seasons of The Clone Wars and Rebels weren't extremely well-received when they first premiered either. However, after subsequent installments, they became some of the most popular Star Wars projects of all time.

If Star Wars wanted to take the Visions route, it could definitely create a sequel to the Volume 3 episode titled "The Smuggler." That episode featured a smuggler named Chita (voiced by Wednesday's Emma Myers) who helped transport a prince named Arluu (voiced by Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan). It also showcased a new Jedi named Gleenu, and the episode left the characters' stories open-ended, as it alluded that they joined the Rebellion around the time of A New Hope.

Fans seemed to enjoy "The Smuggler," and the way the story ended left the door open for a sequel. There may not be enough material for an entire spin-off series, but at least one more episode could be created featuring those characters.