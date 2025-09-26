Wednesday Star Emma Myers Officially Joins the Star Wars Universe

Emma Myers, known for her work on Netflix's Wednesday, will move to the Star Wars universe with a new role. Myers has enjoyed an impressive run in Hollywood over the last few years, including roles in the near-billion-dollar box office hit The Minecraft Movie and A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. Now, the 23-year-old rising star will add another tentpole franchise to her resume.

Lucasfilm announced the official English cast for Season 3 of Star Wars: Visions. Before a couple of highly anticipated new Star Wars shows coming in 2026, Visions will add a new slate of animated anthology stories that will detail new and exciting stories for the Jedi, the Sith, and more.

Star Wars' official website confirmed a role for Myers in the Season 3 episode of Star Wars: Visions titled "The Smuggler." Directed by Misahiko Otsuka, the logline teases a smuggler who is "desperate for a quick payday." That character "takes a job to rescue a fugitive from the Empire," teasing the inclusion of Star Wars' most powerful political antagonists. The release came with a poster teasing the episode's characters, which can be seen below:

Lucasfilm

Based on Myers being the first actor listed for a role in Season 3, it is expected that she is playing the short girl with red hair in the middle of the poster. This character does not have a name or any information revealed for her role yet.

Lucasfilm

Season 3 will also feature a host of major names known for their work in other high-profile franchises, including Marvel's Simu Liu, DC's Karen Fukuhara, and Myers' Wednesday co-star Steve Buscemi. Furthermore, Jodie Turner-Smith will take on her second role in the Star Wars franchise after first playing Mother Aniseya in 2024's The Acolyte, one of the worst-reviewed shows from Lucasfilm's Star Wars saga. Elsewhere, Lucasfilm laid out roles for Anna Sawai (Shogun), Brian Tee (Reacher), Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor), George Takei (Star Trek), and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Star Wars: Visions is an animated anthology series created for Disney+. Developed in anime-style animation for Season 1 and various styles from across the world in Season 2, each episode is a self-contained narrative from across the Star Wars universe, and episodes do not cross over with one another. Season 3 of Star Wars: Visions will debut on Disney+ on October 29.

Considering how many great episodes Star Wars: Visions has delivered in its first two seasons, expectations are high for what will happen in Season 3. Featuring epic lightsaber battles, speeder chase sequences, and emotional family stories, eyes now turn to what Star Wars has planned for its next set of eight episodes.

While viewers know the names and short loglines for the nine episodes planned for release in Season 3, there is only minimal information on what will happen. However, some of these stories include a princess protecting a child from the Empire, a bounty hunter taking a job from a shady industrialist, and an orphan teaming up with a street rat to save his droid.

One major difference for Season 3 is that it will be the first season to have episodes that tie back to previously released stories, as multiple episodes will look back at events that happened in Season 1.

Whether that continues in future seasons is unknown, but it seems Star Wars is looking forward to expanding on this unique series and giving fans something to watch through multiple times for years to come.