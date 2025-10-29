Disney+ Will Release a New Star Wars Sequel Very Soon - Here's the First Poster

Star Wars officially debuted a brand new character poster for a show that will be premiering extremely soon, and it is the first poster for a sequel to a 2021 project that was a surprising home run for many fans. Star Wars has already had a big year in 2025 with its Disney+ releases, led by Andor Season 2. However, the year isn't over yet, and fans are gearing up for yet another new project to debut soon.

The official Star Wars X account recently shared a brand new poster for Star Wars: Visions Season 3. The poster features the popular character known as the Ronin, a former Sith who first appeared in the Visions Season 1 episode titled "The Duel."

The Ronin will finally be returning to an on-screen Star Wars project in Visions Season 3, as an episode of the upcoming installment will act as a sequel to Season 1's "The Duel." The upcoming episode featuring the Ronin will be titled "The Duel: Payback," and will be a direct continuation of the character's storyline that was introduced in Visions Season 1.

The poster that Disney released for Ronin's upcoming episode showcases the character wearing his iconic robes. He is also holding an ignited red lightsaber, and is joined by his astromech droid (who is named B5-56) at the bottom of the poster.

The image also features a female character with a red lightsaber. Specifically, this character is named Anée-san. She is a Twi'lek who pins her lekku (Twi'lek's head tails) up with Japanese hair sticks, which is done to honor female Samurai. That character will also make Star Wars history for having the most lightsaber blades in a single weapon.

Notably, the Season 1 episode Ronin was featured in also received an official poster when it was first released. It showcased Ronin in a more discreet manner, as he didn't have his lightsaber ignited, and also included Kouru, the antagonist from that episode.

Despite "The Duel: Payback" being a direct sequel to Season 1's "The Duel," Visions Season 3 is not the first time Ronin has shown up in a Star Wars project since he was introduced. A Star Wars novel titled Star Wars Visions: Ronin by Emma Mieko Candon was released in 2021, the same year that Visions Season 1 premiered. The character also received his own comic book run due to his popularity among the Star Wars community.

Star Wars: Visions Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 28.

Other Major Star Wars Sequels in the Works

Star Wars: Visions' "The Duel: Payback" is far from the only direct sequel currently being developed by Lucasfilm. In fact, Visions Season 3 will include even more episodes that will be sequels to earlier installments, so fans will get to see those extremely soon. However, other sequels to other projects will be releasing in the coming years.

The Lost Ones

"The Lost Ones" is another episode of Star Wars: Visions Season 3. It will be a direct sequel to the Season 1 episode titled "The Village Bride," as it will feature characters such as F, who was introduced in "The Village Bride."

Notably, "The Lost Ones" will showcase a female character named Shad-Rah, who, in a poster, wielded a pink lightsaber.

The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope

Aside from "The Duel," a Visions Season 1 episode titled "The Ninth Jedi" was the most popular entry from that season. Many fans claimed that "The Ninth Jedi" could be developed into its own storyline or spin-off series, so those same people were likely extremely excited to learn that Visions Season 3 will be continuing the story with an episode titled "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope."

That episode will feature Kara, a character first introduced in Season 1.

Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi

As mentioned, after "The Ninth Jedi" was released, many fans wanted to see more of Kara and her story. Fortunately for them, it was announced at Star Wars Celebration in Japan that "The Ninth Jedi" would be continuing in the form of a spin-off series titled The Ninth Jedi.

The show is expected to be released in 2026 and will directly continue the story of "The Ninth Jedi" from Star Wars: Visions.

Young Jedi Adventures Season 3

Unfortunately, Young Jedi Adventures was recently delayed by Disney and Lucasfilm. A reason wasn't given for why the delay happened, but it is possible the companies didn't want Visions and Young Jedi Adventures to be released so closely together, as the latter was slated for a fall 2025 release window, just like Visions Season 3.

However, the upcoming season will still be released. It is now expected to come out in 2026. It will be a direct sequel to the first two seasons of Young Jedi Adventures, as it will continue to follow Kai and his friends.

The Mandalorian & Grogu

The Mandalorian was undoubtedly one of the most popular Disney+ original series, so it was a bit of a surprise that the show was seemingly cancelled. However, Din Djarin and Grogu's story will continue on the big screen when The Mandalorian & Grogu is released on May 22, 2026.

Depending on how well the movie performs at the box office, fans could see more direct sequels in the future. However, for now, The Mandalorian & Grogu is the only Mandalorian sequel in existence.

Maul - Shadow Lord

One of the biggest surprises of Star Wars Celebration 2025 was that Lucasfilm was developing a brand new animated series titled Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord. The show will be released in 2026 and act as a direct sequel to The Clone Wars.

Maul was a major character in The Clone Wars' final arc, The Siege of Mandalore, and since he also showed up a few years later in the timeline in Star Wars Rebels, Shadow Lord will bridge the gap between those two projects.

However, Maul actor Sam Witwer recently revealed that the upcoming title will be more or a Clone Wars sequel rather than a Rebels prequel, as it will take place right after The Clone Wars.

Ahsoka Season 2

Ahsoka took the galaxy by storm during its 2023 release, and surprised fans in more ways than one. Across eight episodes, the show provided fans with a direct sequel to Star Wars Rebels, introduced an entirely new galaxy to the Star Wars universe, and included Hayden Christensen as the heroic version of Anakin Skywalker for the first time since 2005's Revenge of the Sith.

Ahsoka Season 2 will continue right where Season 1 left off, with Ahsoka, Sabine, and the show's antagonists still trapped on Peridea. It is slated to be released in 2026, and will surely shake up the galaxy far, far away once again.

Untitled Rey Movie

The Skywalker Saga may have ended in 2019 with the release of The Rise of Skywalker, but its characters are still being explored. Lucasfilm announced that a movie directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy was in development and would star Daisy Ridley as Rey, but it has found itself in a bit of a limbo state.

The movie does not have a title, but it is supposedly still in development at Lucasfilm and will be a direct sequel to The Rise of Skywalker and the sequel trilogy, as it will feature Rey and a new Jedi Order.

Once Lucasfilm gets through The Mandalorian & Grogu and Starfighter, the untitled Rey movie could gain some more traction in its development process.