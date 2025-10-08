Star Wars Unveils Its 2nd-Ever Jedi With a Pink Lightsaber

Star Wars just made history by introducing the second-ever Jedi to wield a pink lightsaber in an on-screen project. Many Star Wars movies and shows have already been released throughout history, and a lot have already been announced for the future. However, Star Wars fans are still able to experience some firsts within the galaxy far, far away, all the way from being introduced to a brand new galaxy in Ahsoka to seeing a pink lightsaber be prominent in a Star Wars project for the first time.

Star Wars recently revealed a brand new poster for Star Wars: Visions Season 3, which will premiere on Disney+ on October 29, 2025. On that poster, one of Season 3's biggest characters, Shad-Rah, was featured holding a pink lightsaber.

Some lightsabers that are red or purple can appear to have a pinkish hue, but Shad-Rah's, which is visible on the Visions Season 3 poster, is clearly pink and not another color.

It is also worth pointing out that, on the Visions Season 3 poster, there is a pink circle around Shad-Rah and her lightsaber. Notably, none of the other lightsabers on the poster have a circle around them, so it seems as though Star Wars is trying to really highlight the pink lightsaber.

Interestingly enough, the latest trailer for Star Wars Visions Season 3 displays Shad-Rah's lightsaber with a more reddish-pink.

It is unclear why the hue looks closer to red in this scene, but it could be the surrounding environment causing the shift in color.

Alternatively, Shad-Rah's lightsaber may become red as the episode goes on. Perhaps her lightsaber becomes closer to the color of a Sith's blade during the story, which is supported by the fact that the footage does show Shad-Rah going toe-to-toe with F.

Pink lightsabers have appeared in Star Wars Legends, some video games, and even in the background of another canon Star Wars show. The most notable instance, and the first character to wield such a blade, is Mara Jade, who wielded a magenta lightsaber.

As of writing, Mara Jade is still a part of Star Wars Legends, but she could make her way into canon one day. In Legends, Mara Jade's first lightsaber that she used while being an Emperor's Hand was magenta. Magenta isn't outright pink, but somewhere between pink and purple. However, it tends to appear more on the pink side, so it can be included as a pink lightsaber.

Mara Jade did also wield the blue lightsaber that once belonged to Luke Skywalker and Anakin Skywalker, but she is most commonly seen with her magenta one.

It is worth noting that Star Wars: Visions is not technically canon in the main Star Wars timeline. Star Wars and Lucasfilm have explained that the anthology series takes place in different timelines, even though some episodes feature characters who have been in canon projects.

However, Visions is not like a Star Wars Legends book or past video game. The show is still being released on Disney+ and is an official series produced by Lucasfilm, so elements introduced, like the pink lightsaber, are still official.

Other Pink Lightsabers in Star Wars

As mentioned, pink lightsabers are definitely not new in Star Wars, but they are not common at all. In fact, only a handful of pink lightsaber blades have ever been seen in prominent projects.

Technically, a pink lightsaber first appeared in canon in Young Jedi Adventures (which is receiving a third season this Fall) on Disney+. In one scene from that series where a lot of Jedi are lighting up their sabers at the same time, a pink lightsaber can clearly be seen on-screen.

However, the character wielding the pink lightsaber is not a prominent character at all, and hasn't even officially been introduced in the show, so they are more or less a background character whose name isn't even known.

It is also worth noting that, in the Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor video games, players can customize Cal Kestis' lightsaber. One of the available colors for Cal's lightsaber blade is magenta. However, in marketing material, merchandise (such as action figures), and other circumstances where Cal Kestis appears in his default attire, he is always wielding a blue lightsaber. So, it can be inferred that his "canon" lightsaber color is blue.

Who Is Shad-Rah in Star Wars: Visions?

More will be revealed about Shad-Rah once Star Wars: Visions Season 3 is released. However, fans know a bit about Shad-Rah ahead of the new season's release. Essentially, Shad-Rah was a Jedi during the Clone Wars era who had an apprentice named F.

The episode featuring Shad-Rah will be a sequel to "The Village Bride," which was an episode in Visions Season 1 (read about the best episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 here). Shad-Rah wasn't really explored in that episode, but she was featured as a corpse in a flashback.

Not much is known about the episode Shad-Rah will appear in. It will be titled The Lost Ones," and fans do know that F will confront Shad-Rah sometime during the Imperial Era.