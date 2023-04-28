Is Star Wars Jedi Survivor Canon?

Leading up to the debut of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the big question is whether Cal Kestis' Jedi journey is, in fact, canon.

Set to release on April 28, Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after the events of the original game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and follows the newly published Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars book.

But with new stories come new questions on whether Cal Kestis' story belongs within the established Star Wars lore, or whether it's only true from a certain point of view.

Is Jedi: Survivor Actually Star Wars Canon?

Even though Lucasfilm appears committed to keeping its Jedi franchise separate from the films and Star Wars Disney+ series for now, all signs point towards the new game being canon.

First of all, its predecessor, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, is considered canon. Not only does the game acknowledge events and individuals from the films and series, but it actually provides context.

Following the game's 2019 debut, other Star Wars projects have referenced elements from the game, such as The Book of Boba Fett's use of a BD unit droid and Star Wars: The Bad Batch's Season 1 visit to Bracca.

Secondly, the Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars tie-in book is also considered canon; and since the new narrative leads up to Survivor, it only makes sense for Survivor to be canon as well.

Lucasfilm's own precedent is further evidence for the game's status as well.

Ever since the creation of the Star Wars Legends umbrella in April 2014, all subsequent Star Wars projects have been considered canon unless otherwise stated by the studio.

Perhaps the real reason for the confusion surrounding the Jedi franchise's canonicity has to do with its medium.

While books, movies, and Disney+ shows concentrate on story, video games have to balance types of narrative with gameplay.

Therefore, certain choices players make concerning Cal Kestis' appearance, his saber hilt, and even playing the game itself are, naturally, not in-line with Star Wars continuity.

What matters is the overall story of Fallen Order or Survivor, which is largely unaffected by gameplay.

In a past interview, Cal Kestis actor Cameron Monaghan actually discussed balancing a game with Star Wars canon, as well as how a video game's story has to be “satisfying and interesting regardless:"

“I think that we have a bunch of really big questions that we’re asking with this one. It’s funny, because… it’s this dual-sided thing, right? You have an established lore, character, canon, all the stuff, and you’re so excited about it, and you love it. But also, at the end of the day, ‘this’ needs to exist and be satisfying and interesting regardless of ‘this,’ right?”

Monaghan also revealed that "anybody who's never watched a Star Wars movie" will be able to "play it and still be able to understand it:"

“And you want to be able to have them interact with each other and… have an interplay, but you also… It’s always been important with me with our stories that the drama, the stakes, the characters should be clear regardless of whether or not you have any understanding of anything outside of it. And I want anybody who’s never watched a Star Wars movie, read a Star Wars story, anything like that to be able to jump into this and play it and still be able to understand it.”

Why Jedi: Survivor Is Different

Once again, for those asking whether Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is canon, the answer is yes.

But for those looking to rely on Fallen Order or Survivor to deepen their knowledge of Star Wars lore, it's important to remember that their stories are told through a different means and one that needs to be accessible to non-Star Wars fans while also offering entertaining gameplay.

In comparison to other Star Wars stories releasing this year, Survivor just might be Lucasfilm's biggest challenge given how many boxes it needs to check.

But even though Survivor has a lengthy list of priorities, the fact it belongs within Star Wars canon means there's still hope for Cal Kestis to cross over into live-action.

Perhaps fans will have a better grasp of that likelihood upon Jedi: Survivor's release.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor becomes available on April 28.