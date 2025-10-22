Disney+ officially announced the last-minute delay of its next Star Wars show. As Star Wars prepares for its return to the big screen in 2026 with the looming arrival of The Mandalorian and Grogu, the small screen lineup of the galaxy far, far, away is still stacked. In fact, Star Wars Visions: Volume 3 - a show that will officially abandon canon - is the next on the docket on Disney+ this October, highlighting fresh stories and continuations of previous arcs established in the first two seasons.

Meanwhile, another Star Wars show was supposed to premiere on Disney+ this fall, but recent news came in about its intended release. In April 2025, an announcement made during Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Tokyo, Japan confirmed that Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will have a Fall 2025 release window, but this wasn't the case anymore.

As pointed out by DTVA News on X, a listing from the Entertainment Identifier Registry Association (EIDR) confirmed that Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures has been delayed to 2026, making it the next undated Star Wars show on Disney+.

Not much is known on why Young Jedi Adventures was delayed, but it's possible that it may have something to do with creative revisions during the animation process or Disney simply doesn't want two Star Wars shows close to each other (Star Wars: Visions Season 3 will premiere on October 29, 2025).

Star Wars: Young Adventures is the first full-length animated Star Wars TV series targeted at young audiences. It follows the stories of young Jedi Knights during the High Republic era. It has a talented cast of voice actors led by Dee Bradley Baker, Jonathan Lipow, Piotr Michael, Jamaal Avery Jr., Emma Berman, and Juliet Donenfeld. The first two seasons are available to stream on Disney+.

What Are Disney+'s Other 2026 Star Wars Releases? Full List

The Mandalorian & Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu follows the titular pair's first big screen adventure as they embark on a mission to take out Imperial warlords under the orders of the New Republic. The next Star Wars movie is set to be released on May 22, 2026.

Star Wars' return to theaters in 2026 is significant because it has the potential to restore its cinematic glory. It is also fitting that The Mandalorian and Grogu is the one to do it, considering that these two titular characters essentially reinvigorated the franchise on Disney+.

Ahsoka Season 2

Ahsoka Season 2 already wrapped filming in the United Kingdom in October 2025, and signs indicate that the Rosario Dawson-led series might be the next live-action project that will premiere on Disney+ in 2026.

While some have speculated that Ahsoka Season 2 will release in either late Summer or Fall in 2026, there is still some post-production work needed to be done, and the heavy VFX required could mean that it will take some time before the show's sophomore run will premiere on Disney+.

For reference, Ahsoka Season 1 started production in May 2022 before wrapping in six months in October 2022. The series then premiered on the streamer on August 22, 2023, which was 10 full months after Season 1 wrapped. If Season 2 follows the same timeline, then Ahsoka's next batch of episodes could premiere in August 2026 (which is around Summer in the US).

Maul: Shadow Lord

Maul: Shadow Lord is another surprise announcement from Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan. Set after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the series follows the story of the titular Dathomirian Zabrak in the wake of the Empire's rise, with voice actor Sam Witwer describing Maul's journey as "bad guys versus worse guys."

The animated series is confirmed to premiere on Disney+ in 2026, but there is no final release date yet. It is likely to be released sometime in Summer 2026, potentially releasing before Ahsoka Season 2. There is also a chance that it could wait until Season 2 finished its run if it ends up releasing in August 2026 (as predicted above). If so, then a Fall 2026 release is also possible, considering that it would give Maul: Shadow Lord a spotlight of its own on Disney+.

Star Wars Visions Presents

Star Wars: Visions Presents serves as a spin-off of the mainline Star Wars Visions series, continuing specific stories based on episodes from previous seasons. The first one on the list is The Ninth Jedi, a story that began in one of the episodes of Season 1.

While the spin-off is confirmed to release in 2026, Visions Presents has no exact premiere date yet. It is also harder to predict because previous seasons of Visions were released in different months, with Season 1 arriving in September 2021, Season 2 in May 2023, and Season 3 in October 2025.

Despite that, there is a strong chance that it will be released in the second half of 2026, potentially in late October or even November to follow a similar approach with Season 3 of Visions.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Considering that it has already been slated to premiere in Fall 2025, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 will likely premiere on Disney+ in early 2026, possibly in March or April, with an epic adventure filled with adorable yet highly skilled Jedi Knights.

While the episodes of Young Jedi Adventures are standalone and aimed to teach young children about moral lessons in life, starting 2026 with this specific show would give it its own spotlight while a March premiere would be ideal because it coincides with spring break, allowing young fans to watch it freely.