Stranger Things Creators Spoil Who Nancy Ends Up With At The End Of Season 5

The outcome of Nancy Wheeler's love triangle in Stranger Things seems to have been revealed by the Duffer Brothers ahead of the show's series finale. The eldest Wheeler sibling, played by Natalia Dyer, has been in between love interests since Stranger Things began, initially dating the charming cool kid Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), before falling for the introverted and sensitive Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton). The fifth and final season of Stranger Things has amped up the romantic tension between Nancy and her rival suitors, but the fate of their love triangle may have already been confirmed.

Despite Nancy happily being coupled up with Jonathan since the end of Stranger Things' first season, the latest episodes have put the duo through the wringer. Season 4 of Stranger Things saw Nancy and Jonathan separated on different sides of the country, during which time it became clear that they had been drifting apart despite their years-long romance. At the same time, in Season 4, Nancy and Steve reconnected as they worked together to stop Vecna, hinting at a potential rekindling of their romance.

This resulted in both Steve and Jonathan trying to prove they were the better choice for Nancy in Season 5, which was only complicated by the Byers' and Wheelers' living situation.

Did Nancy and Jonathan Break Up in Stranger Things 5?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2.

Ultimately, Jonathan and Nancy were put in a pressure cooker scenario in Season 5 Volume 2. The couple found themselves trapped in the Upside Down, as a sphere of exotic matter caused the lab around them to melt, filling the room with sticky goo. With seemingly no way out, the couple laid out their feelings on the table, confessing all the things they didn't like about each other in their relationship.

Jonathan then took this opportunity to reveal he was planning on proposing to Nancy, as he was convinced that "would somehow fix everything," before realizing it would "make things worse." So instead, Jonathan asked Nancy if she would accept his "un-proposal":

Jonathan: "Nancy Wheeler. Will you… not… marry me? I tried to convince myself that this would somehow fix everything. But it was just gonna make things worse. Which is why it has been sitting like a cannonball in my pocket for the last two days. So what do you say? Do you accept my un-proposal?" Nancy: "I accept your un-proposal." Jonathan: "I loved you. I love you, Nancy Wheeler." Nancy: "I love you, Jonathan Byers."

The ambiguity of this scene left many confused about whether Nancy and Jonathan were still together after this conversation or not. It seemed like Jonathan's un-proposal could have just been the couple rejecting the idea of being engaged so soon into their relationship, but Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, have since confirmed (via PEOPLE) the duo are officially "broken up:"

Matt Duffer: "That's a breakup. They are broken up."

Who Will Nancy Wheeler End Up With in Stranger Things?

This scene has thrown a spanner in the works for those hoping that Jonathan and Nancy would be the successful couple out of Stranger Things' main love triangle. However, this doesn't mean that Steve is now the immediate winner either.

Earlier, in the same scene, Jonathan questioned whether Nancy had feelings for Steve instead of him, and she answered, "No, it was never like that with him. We’re just different people." She added that Steve had figured out what he wanted in life, but she hadn't, as the antics with the Upside Down had prevented her from discovering that about herself.

With both of Nancy's main romantic relationships now on the rocks, who is it that Dyer's character will end up with in Stranger Things? The Duffer Brothers seemingly spoiled this in the same interview with PEOPLE, revealing they knew that "Nancy needed to end up on her own:"

Matt Duffer: "It's hard to recall when exactly that idea came, but I think us - and the writers - all felt that Nancy needed to end up on her own and be independent and have an opportunity to find herself."

This news comes ahead of the Stranger Things 5 series finale, which will debut on Netflix and in cinemas on New Year's Eve. For anyone hoping that Jonathan or Steve may still have a chance with Nancy in the finale, it seems that the question of her love triangle has officially been put to bed after the events of Season 5, Episode 6.

Despite Stranger Things shippers' hopes, it makes sense for Nancy's character that she would end up with neither Steve nor Jonathan. The eldest Wheeler sibling has been defined by her romantic relationships throughout the show, and has never had the chance to be truly independent during Stranger Things' run, or figure out what she truly wants for herself outside of a relationship.

The writer's decision to have Nancy break free from her relationships offers her a chance to develop further as a character, away from the confines of her suitors, and also puts to rest the Steve vs. Jonathan debate without taking a side.